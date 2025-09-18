Urban, rural development must meet new growth demands: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Development strategies for urban and rural areas must align with new growth demands, said Party General Secretary Tô Lâm as he chaired a working session with the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to review the three-year implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution 19-NQ/TW on agriculture, farmers and rural areas through 2030, and the Politburo’s Resolution 06-NQ/TW on planning, construction, management and sustainable development of urban zones in Việt Nam over the same period.

Following the Party’s direction on rural development, efforts have been focused on improving legal frameworks and mobilising resources for agriculture and rural zones.

Agricultural production and businesses have maintained stable growth, asserting their role as the backbone of the economy and contributing to macroeconomic stability. The sector has witnessed a shift from agricultural production to agricultural economics.

Agricultural, forestry and fishery exports reached US$62.5 billion in 2024. This figure reached $45.37 billion in the first eight months of 2025, with projections indicating exports could reach a total of $65-70 billion for the whole year.

Rural areas have seen significant improvements across multiple aspects, with rapid development of socio-economic infrastructure. Approximately 58 per cent of rural households have access to clean water in 2024, with authorities setting a goal of raising this figure to 60 per cent within this year.

Reports presented at the meeting also highlighted several challenges, such as unsustainable growth strategies, inadequate regional planning and supply chain links, unstable export markets and low product quality and competitiveness.

Additionally, issues remain in the excessive use of chemicals, unsustainable use of resources and disparities in new rural development across regions. Many areas have struggled to maintain new rural development, particularly in meeting environmental, cultural and social criteria.

Agricultural labour still accounts for a large proportion of the workforce, with rural incomes averaging only 72 per cent of urban incomes.

As for Resolution 06, various policies and mechanisms have been implemented to effectively mobilise resources for urban development, as well as promoting administrative reforms and power delegation to local governments.

From July 1 this year, the nationwide administrative restructuring and streamlined local government model have laid the foundation for urban infrastructure upgrades and modern development.

Meanwhile, the national initiative to build one million social housing units for low-income people and industrial zone workers has recorded encouraging results.

The average housing floor area per capita in urban areas is projected to reach 31.5sq.m per person by the end of 2025, exceeding the target of 27sq.m per person. However, several technical infrastructure indicators, such as urban transportation, green spaces, drainage systems and public infrastructure in major cities still fall short of targets.

Challenges also remain in inconsistencies in planning and the lack of connectivity. Urban development and management have much room for improvement, and investment resources are spread thin.

Addressing the meeting, Lâm underscored that officials must fully understand the link between urban and rural development, describing them as complementary and mutually reinforcing strategies. They not only contribute to socio-economic conditions but also to governance, culture and the welfare of the people.

Urban areas represent modernity and growth drivers, while prosperous and sustainable rural areas serve as a robust foundation for development. The urban-rural relationship must be systematically planned to achieve balanced, harmonious and comprehensive development.

In terms of urban categorisation, administrative unit standards and classifications, the Party leader urged the prompt issuance of relevant regulations. Related tasks at the local level must also be implemented to carry out growth strategies and strengthen local governance.

Noting that urban and rural development are strategic, complex and significant issues, requiring concentrated intellectual effort, he highlighted the engagement of experts, scientists and the consideration of international case studies in response to the country’s new growth aspirations. — VNS