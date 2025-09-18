Elections of deputies to 16th NA, all-level People’s Councils scheduled for March 15, 2026

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Thursday signed Directive No. 28/CT-TTg on the organisation of the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

According to the document, the elections will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

These are major political events of great significance for the country and each locality as they will be organised 40 years after “Đổi mới” (renewal), achieving important accomplishments across all fields, leaving remarkable imprints, and enhancing the country’s position in the region and the world.

To ensure their success, the Ministry of Home Affairs is tasked with advising and assisting the Government and the Prime Minister in guiding ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government-affiliated agencies, and People’s Committees at all levels in carrying out the election work in accordance with the law and the assignments of the National Election Council.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will coordinate the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation, and relevant agencies, to develop and issue a plan for information activities. They will instruct central and local media agencies on communications to raise public awareness of the significance of the elections.

The Ministry of Ethnic Affairs and Religions is responsible for identifying commune-level administrative units in mountainous areas, while the Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible for identifying commune-level units in coastal and island areas, serving as the basis for determining the number of People’s Council delegates to be elected for the term.

The two ministries will announce the identification results on the National Election Council’s website and the National Assembly’s website at https://www.quochoi.vn before November 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Science and Technology will provide guidance on enhancing digital transformation and applying information technology in election activities.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security, within their assigned duties and powers, will develop plans and measures to ensure political security, social order, and safety throughout the event, with particular attention to key areas and critical national defence and security zones.

The Ministry of Public Security will collaborate with the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism to prevent cyberattacks, ensure cybersecurity, and protect the information systems that support the elections. They will also take timely action to prevent and address the spread of false information that could impact the electoral process.

The Prime Minister has requested that the Ministry of Finance allocate funding for central and local agencies to carry out election activities, provide guidance on budgeting, managing, using, finalising, and inspecting election expenditures, ensuring that funds are used for right purposes, and in accordance with the law.

The People’s Committees at all levels are responsible for ensuring the infrastructure and facilities necessary for the elections, guaranteeing that the electoral process proceeds smoothly and without interruption.

The Prime Minister has requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level and government-affiliated agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal People’s Committees to urgently carry out preparations and organise the elections within their functions and powers, strengthen citizen reception and promptly resolve complaints and denunciations related to the election process within their authority. — VNA/VNS