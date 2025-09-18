Former NA office deputy chief sentenced to over five years in prison

HÀ NỘI — Phạm Thái Hà, former deputy chief of the National Assembly (NA) Office and Assistant to NA Chairman, has been jailed for five years and six months for “abusing influence over individuals with positions and authority for personal gain.”

Hà Nội People’s Court verdict on Thursday said Hà influenced Dương Văn Thái, former Party secretary of Bắc Giang (now Bắc Ninh) Province, to help Thuận An Group win a project bid, acting as an accomplice in causing damages of VNĐ96 billion (US$3.6 million).

Hà received VNĐ750 million ($28,400) in benefits. He submitted VNĐ1.2 billion as a remedy during the investigation and before the trial.

Former Deputy Chairman of Bắc Giang People’s Committee Lê Ô Pích, the only local leader prosecuted in this case, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Pích was convicted of “abusing his position and authority while performing official duties", having received VNĐ4 billion from Thuận An Group.

Nguyễn Duy Hưng, former chairman of Thuận An’s Board of Directors, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Thái allegedly directed his subordinates to facilitate Thuận An’s bidding and execution of the Đồng Việt Bridge project.

After Thuận An won the bid, Hưng went to Hà’s house and gave him VNĐ500 million as a ‘token of gratitude', in addition to VNĐ250 million on various other occasions.

Hà said he agreed with the indictment and that he had submitted a detailed written account from the detention centre to judicial authorities.

Hà requested the court to “consider the risks associated with his role as an assistant and secretary to senior leaders”, which he claimed were unpredictable while exercising his duties.

Regarding the VNĐ750 million he received from Thuận An’s chairman, Hà said that it was “money that should not have been accepted” and expressed regret over his “carelessness that led to these violations”.

Examining the causes and conditions leading to the crimes of the 29 defendants in the case, the prosecution cited lapses and deficiencies in the State management of investment, construction and bidding processes.

They note that some officials and Party members responsible for investment, construction and bidding at the local level had demonstrated “moral degradations”.

Driven by personal gain, the defendants colluded with businesses and allowed their manipulation, the indictment read.

The prosecution also identified the chairman of Thuận An Group as the ‘mastermind’ of the case, causing a total of VNĐ120 billion in damages to State assets across five projects. — VNS