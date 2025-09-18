Politics & Law
European Parliament seeks to strengthen ties with Việt Nam, ASEAN

September 18, 2025 - 17:03
EU wishes to expand cooperation beyond economy with ASEAN through initiatives such as the Global Gateway and the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the EU.
National Assembly Vice Chairman Lê Minh Hoan had talks with Wouter Beke, chair of the European Parliament delegation, on September 18. — VNA/VNS Photo

KUALA LUMPUR — National Assembly Vice Chairman Lê Minh Hoan on Thursday met with Wouter Beke, chair of the European Parliament delegation, who expressed the hope for stronger relations with both Việt Nam and ASEAN.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Stressing the importance of the meeting, which coincided with the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the EU (1990–2025), Hoan reaffirmed that the EU is one of Việt Nam's most important partners.

He noted bilateral relations have grown dynamically, substantively, and comprehensively across multiple sectors, thanking the EU for its initiatives and projects that have contributed to Việt Nam's socio-economic progress.

The Vice Chairman also called on the EU to continue supporting Việt Nam's efforts in building a green economy, promote the ratification of the EU–Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), soon lift the “yellow card” warning on Việt Nam's seafood exports related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and assist in implementing the bloc’s deforestation regulation.

Hoan also proposed the EU to help with the ASEAN Community building process and further align the ASEAN–EU action plans with ASEAN’s cooperation strategies.

For his part, Beke emphasised Việt Nam's role as an important partner of the EU in the region. He highlighted the effective implementation of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), describing it as a model for the EU’s negotiations with other partners.

He praised Việt Nam's efforts in responding to climate change, combating deforestation, and advancing towards its net-zero emissions target.

Beke also underlined the EU’s wish to expand cooperation beyond economy with ASEAN through initiatives such as the Global Gateway and the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the EU.

Both sides agreed to increase exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly high-level visits in this anniversary year. They also pledged to maximise the EVFTA, broaden market access, and enhance cooperation in areas matching the EU's strengths, including green transition, digital transformation, environmental protection, climate change response, science – technology, and innovation. — VNA/VNS

