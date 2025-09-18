Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with Malaysian PM in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, within the framework of his official visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Welcoming NA Chairman Mẫn, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, PM Anwar expressed his belief that the visit will create new momentum for bilateral relations, especially cooperation between the two legislative bodies.

He affirmed that Malaysia considers Việt Nam an important partner and wishes to further strengthen collaboration with the country.

Chairman Mẫn expressed his deep sympathy with the Malaysian people affected by floods and landslides in Sabah state, hoping that they will soon overcome difficulties and quickly return to normal life.

At the meeting, both leaders showed their delight at witnessing the bilateral friendship and cooperation making positive and substantive strides, marked by the elevation of their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Two-eay trade in the first seven months of 2025 reached US$9.23 billion, up 8 per cent year-on-year; people-to-people exchanges have become increasingly close; and cooperation between the Việt Nam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS ) has become a symbol of the two countries’ effective partnership.

Discussing measures to promote the bilateral ties in the coming time, the two leaders agreed to continue strengthening political trust through the exchange of high-level and all-level delegations; enhance trade and investment cooperation towards a target of US$18 billion in a balanced manner. Both sides will boost cooperation in the fields of energy, oil and gas, science and technology, digital transformation, innovation, artificial intelligence (AI), fisheries, the Halal industry, as well as actively participating in ASEAN Power Grid (APG) projects.

The top Vietnamese legislator proposed the two sides soon adopt the Action Programme for implementing the Việt Nam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2025–2030 period, actively carry out green energy projects, and promote trilateral cooperation on exporting renewable electricity from Việt Nam to Malaysia and Singapore.

PM Anwar expressed his gratitude for Việt Nam's support and active contributions to Malaysia in its role as ASEAN Chair 2025 and Chair of the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46). He appreciated the close cooperation between the two legislative bodies in recent times and expressed his confidence that parliamentary cooperation will continue to be further strengthened.

Chairman Mẫn affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature will closely coordinate and work alongside the Malaysian Parliament and the parliaments of other countries to continue promoting AIPA’s role in advancing regional integration and connectivity, increasing the voice of the people, enhancing people-to-people exchanges, and fostering the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. — VNA/VNS