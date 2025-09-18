Việt Nam ensures funding and investment sources grow in safe, healthy, effective manner: PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will ensure that funding and investment sources in the country develop in a safe, healthy, and effective manner, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at their meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Welcoming Kenji and the IMF delegation, PM Chính affirmed that their visit will contribute to tightening the fine relationship between the two sides.

He said that amidst the current common difficulties and challenges, Việt Nam remains steadfast and consistent in maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and promoting growth with the target of 8.3–8.5 per cent, while ensuring the major balances of the economy. To achieve this goal, Việt Nam is implementing a proactive, timely, flexible, and effective monetary policy; and an expansive fiscal policy with clear priorities and focus; and there is a harmonious, reasonable, and effective combination between monetary and fiscal policies, PM Chính said.

In the coming time, Việt Nam will continue to focus on large-scale infrastructure projects such as standard-gauge railways connecting with China, Central Asia, and Europe; nuclear energy and clean energy sources such as LNG power, solar power, and wind power; participation in the ASEAN power grid; the North–South high-speed railway; fuel projects; further promotion of expressway development; and the construction of cultural, physical education, and sports facilities, including international-standard major exposition centres and stadiums, according to the government leader.

Việt Nam identifies internal resources as fundamental, long-term, and decisive, while the mobilisation of external resources is important and breakthrough. This includes attracting direct and indirect investments; and mobilising support for technological development cooperation; institutional reform; human resources training; and smart governance, PM Chính stated.

Appreciating the increasingly close and substantive cooperation between Việt Nam and the IMF, the PM affirmed that Việt Nam always treasures the fund’s active and effective support throughout the process of innovation, door opening, and international integration, which has made important contributions to consolidating macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, promoting growth, as well as enhancing macroeconomic management and governance capacity.

Expressing his admiration for Việt Nam’s remarkable development, especially in the economic field over the past years, Kenji stated that his visit to Việt Nam aims to learn more from the country’s success path while further promoting the long-standing relationship through specific, practical, and effective activities and projects.

Talking to PM Chính about issues related to macroeconomic policy management, mobilising finance for major programmes and projects, and controlling public debt, Kenji noted that, with its reputation, the IMF will serve as a voice with international financial institutions to help Việt Nam mobilise external resources for large-scale programmes and projects.

PM Chính told the guests that, to foster growth, Việt Nam is renewing traditional growth drivers such as investment, exports, and consumption, and at the same time, promoting new drivers such as green economy, digital economy, knowledge economy, circular economy, and sharing economy.

Việt Nam is also mobilising large-scale financial resources to invest in important projects and programmes in the spirit of “harmonising interests, sharing risks.” By doing so, it ensures the interests of investors and donors, maintains financial liquidity at all times and safeguards system security, thereby creating conditions for investment capital to grow in a safe, sound, and effective manner.

Expressing his confidence that the strong relations between Việt Nam and the IMF will continue to be further strengthened and promoted in the time ahead, the Government leader proposed the fund continue providing policy advice and risk warnings for Việt Nam; enhance cooperation, technical assistance, and human resources training; implement programmes to support the nation in adapting to new international economic conditions; and lend its voice to encourage investors and donors to expand cooperation with the country. VNA/VNS