Vietnamese NA Chairman proposes three priorities for AIPA cooperation

KUALAR LUMPUR - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn proposed three important priority areas for the ASEAN Inter‑Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) to focus on in the coming time while addressing the first plenary session of the 46th AIPA General Assembly (AIPA-46) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on September 18.

Firstly, NA Chairman Mẫn said that AIPA needs to promote its role in fostering more effective regional cooperation, particularly strengthening its role as a bridge, encouraging and creating favourable conditions for social strata and stakeholders to actively contribute to the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045; taking the lead in building institutions and policies to ensure that regional commitments and agreements are effectively implemented in practice, especially in the fields of science and technology development, innovation, and digital transformation.

Secondly, AIPA should actively contribute to consolidating a stronger social foundation for regional cooperation by encouraging, formulating, and implementing activities that nurture and spread community awareness and identity; enhancing communication, and promoting cooperation in culture, education, tourism, as well as organising exchange and interaction activities. Thirdly, AIPA should actively expand and deepen its external relations, thereby helping to consolidate the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s role as a central hub in the network of regional and global linkages and cooperation, he stressed.

The Vietnamese NA leader emphasised that AIPA, together with its member parliaments, is playing a pioneering role in building a future of equal development opportunities and shared prosperity for all ASEAN people.

Accompanying ASEAN throughout every stage of its development, AIPA has made important contributions to supporting governments in implementing regional cooperation agreements and commitments, creating a favourable legal environment, and ensuring that the voices of the people are reflected in ASEAN’s policymaking.

Emphasising that 2025 marks many significant anniversaries, including the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s accession to ASEAN and participation in AIPA, the top legislator affirmed that the Vietnamese NA will continue to stand side by side with AIPA to turn ASEAN’s vision and aspirations into reality; and build an inclusive, sustainable, resilient, creative, and dynamic ASEAN Community that truly puts people at its centre.

Tan Sri Dato’ Johari bin Abdul, Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives and AIPA-46 President, emphasised the priority of building a cohesive, resilient, inclusive, and sustainable ASEAN Community. He highlighted the importance of stepping up legislative activities at the national level to harmonsise domestic laws with regional commitments, thereby facilitating the effective implementation of ASEAN cooperation plans and priorities, seizing opportunities, and unleashing ASEAN’s potential for development, particularly in digital economy, sustainable finance, green transition, food security, climate change response, and social security.

The member parliaments need to stand side by side with and actively participate alongside their governments in translating high-level commitments and resolutions of AIPA into concrete actions that deliver tangible results for the people and businesses. At the same time, AIPA must also consolidate and expand its relations and cooperation with partners, thus helping to foster mutual understanding, friendship, and trust for peace, stability, and development, he added. VNA/VNS