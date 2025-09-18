Party chief calls for careful review of four draft laws to avoid overlaps

HÀ NỘI – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm chaired a working session in Hà Nội on Thursday with the Standing Board of the Government’s Party Committee to discuss some contents of the bills of the Land Law (revised), the Planning Law, the Law on Urban and Rural Planning, and the Investment Law.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary Lâm stressed that the draft laws are deeply interconnected, with overlapping regulations that could lead to contradictions and repeated amendments if revised simultaneously. He described the bills as major, complex issues demanding brainpower to address real-world obstacles and ensure legal consistency, with the goal of unlocking resources and turning institutions and laws into a competitive edge for economic growth.

Regarding the revised Land Law, he demanded a deep dive into the mess of land management and pushed for rock-solid solutions that actually work. Major policy directions and key provisions must sync with the laws on taxation, housing, real estate, planning, geology, and minerals to build a system that doesn’t trip over itself.

For the draft Investment Law, he advocated for a transparent, stable, safe, low-cost and globally competitive business environment without bottlenecks. Incentive policies should cover renewable energy, nuclear power and new energy, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW on national energy security through 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Regarding the draft Planning Law, the Party chief ordered a review of national sector planning, including the cancellation or adjustment of certain plans to prevent delays in investment projects. Stable plans should proceed without disruption from changes to the two-tier local administration model to avoid wastefulness, he said.

As for the draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning, which intersects with the revised Land Law and other laws, he stressed the need for an initial review to amend provisions, clear real-world obstacles, and ensure consistency and connectivity across the legal system.

The General Secretary asked the Government’s Party Committee to direct ministries and agencies to focus on finalising quality draft laws that meet the set goals. VNA/VNS