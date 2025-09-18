Việt Nam, Indonesia forge defence cooperation

JAKARTA — The 4th Việt Nam-Indonesia defence policy dialogue was held in Jakarta on Thursday, co-chaired by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam, and Lieut. Gen. Tri Budi Utomo, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence.

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Chiến highlighted the strategic significance of 2025 for relations between Vietnam and Indonesia, with the celebration of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (December 30), and the upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during a state visit to Indonesia by Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in March 2025. This milestone is expected to open new avenues for cooperation, capitalising on the strengths and needs of both nations, he underscored.

The Vietnamese officer reviewed the recent achievements in defence cooperation, particularly following the previous defence policy dialogue in October 2023. Key outcomes include high-level exchanges, the continuation of effective consultation mechanisms, training cooperation, and collaboration between military services. Việt Nam also praised Indonesia’s initiative to send naval and coast guard vessels to Việt Nam for visits in 2024. Additionally, both sides made significant strides in defence industry cooperation and mutual support in multilateral forums, he added.

Lieut. Gen. Tri Budi Utomo reaffirmed the importance of comprehensive cooperation, with defence ties as a critical pillar. He expressed Indonesia’s commitment to advancing bilateral defence cooperation, particularly through upcoming working group meetings and military industry collaboration.

Both sides emphasised the importance of trust-based, comprehensive, and substantial cooperation in the future. This cooperation should focus on key areas such as exchanges at all levels, consultations on strategic defence issues, the promotion of existing cooperation mechanisms, and the enhancement of training collaboration.

They also highlighted the importance of improving collaboration among military services, particularly in law enforcement at sea, information sharing, and experience exchange. Strengthening defence industry ties and addressing non-traditional security challenges, such as counter-terrorism and maritime security, were also key discussion points.

The two sides also explored potential areas for further cooperation, including logistics, military medicine, search and rescue operations, and UN peacekeeping. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to coordinating closely with and supporting each other in international forums, particularly within the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).

On regional issues, both sides highlighted the role of ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms, pledging to work together to make positive contributions to promoting the grouping’s solidarity and central role in the regional security architecture.

They stressed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, emphasising the need to promote commitment and adherence to the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and pushing for the early conclusion of negotiations and signing of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982. VNA/VNS