Việt Nam and China agree to deepen strategic bilateral cooperation

BEIJING — State President Lương Cường held talks with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping on Thursday while visiting Beijing for the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism and engagement in bilateral activities in Beijing.

The Vietnamese leader congratulated China on successfully holding the 80th anniversary celebration and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. He also expressed gratitude to General Secretary and President Xi for offering congratulations and dispatching a high-level delegation led by Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Zhao Leji to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam, as well as sending a military contingent to participate in the parade on September 2.

General Secretary and President Xi, in turn, congratulated Việt Nam on successfully organising the 80th National Day celebration. He emphasised the need for the two countries to strengthen strategic cooperation, uphold international fairness and justice and create stability and positive momentum for peace and development in the region and the world.

Congratulating China on its significant development achievements in the recent past, President Cường expressed his confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China with General Secretary Xi as its core, the Chinese people would continue to develop more strongly and become a modern socialist power, making increasing contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

President Cường affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently viewed the consolidation and development of Việt Nam–China relations as an objective necessity, a strategic choice and a top priority in Việt Nam’s overall foreign policy.

The Chinese leader reiterated China's support for Việt Nam in pursuing socialism in line with its national conditions as well as in organising the 14th National Party Congress.

The two sides praised progress in bilateral relations, especially following mutual visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm in 2024 and General Secretary and President Xi Jinping in 2025.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on directions and major measures to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to build a Việt Nam–China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

President Cường proposed intensifying exchanges at all levels, particularly among key sectors such as diplomacy, defence and security. He called for greater effectiveness in theory research exchanges, stronger practical cooperation in key areas including science and technology, innovation, high-quality human resources training and acceleration of strategic transport connectivity, particularly in railway.

He also emphasised the need to enhance high-quality investment and promote balanced and sustainable development in economic, trade, education and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

President Cường suggested that both sides make efforts to create favourable conditions for the overall bilateral ties that are progressing fruitfully, increase communications on the two countries’ friendship and organise more people-to-people exchanges so that their peoples, especially younger generations, could better understand the Việt Nam–China traditional friendship.

Regarding sea-related issues, President Cường emphasised the need for both sides to exert efforts to better control and handle differences, see things from each other’s perspectives and respect each other's legitimate and legal interests in accordance with international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Highly valuing his guest's cooperation proposals, General Secretary and President Xi agreed to promote high-level and all-level exchanges, step up the sharing of experiences in Party building and national governance and effectively organise the meetings of the Steering Committee for Bilateral Cooperation and the 3+3 strategic dialogue mechanism.

Emphasising the importance of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, he suggested that the two sides soon organise the first meeting of the Joint Committee for Railway Cooperation, strengthen cooperation in emerging areas, continue to properly implement activities in the Year of Việt Nam–China Humanistic Exchange 2025 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and effectively carry out humanitarian aid projects, thus bringing practical and concrete benefits to the peoples of both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of mutual concern, agreeing to maintain coordination and cooperation at multilateral forums and promote peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world. — VNA/VNS