Politburo looks into Party congress preparations of Ninh Bình, Đắk Lắk, Lào Cai

HÀ NỘI — A working group of the Political Bureau led by Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, had meetings with the Standing Boards of the Party Committees of Ninh Bình, Đắk Lắk and Lào Cai provinces in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the secretaries of the provincial Party Committees presented their respective localities’ key draft documents to be submitted to the coming provincial Party congresses, including: political reports, reports on the performance of the provincial Party Committees in the 2020–2025 term, draft resolutions of the congresses, personnel plans for the provincial Party Committees for the 2025–2030 term and reports on feedback from ministries and central-level agencies regarding the draft documents and personnel plans.

Tú acknowledged the important results that the provinces have achieved in various fields, as well as their straightforwardness in pointing out their limitations, causes, lessons learned and their goals, tasks and solutions for 2025–2030.

He requested that the localities fully take in the opinions of the Politburo members and the Secretariat, and feedback from ministries and agencies, in order to refine the documents and personnel plans to be submitted to the congresses.

It is important that orientations for the new term are aligned with the nation’s major directions and take into consideration the broader national development context, especially new opportunities that come with the implementation of the two-tier local administration system, Tú stated, advising the provinces to learn from the limitations identified during 2020–2025 and come up with timely and effective solutions.

The officials also asked the three localities to quickly finalise action plans for implementing the coming congresses' resolutions so that the resolutions will soon be carried out fruitfully in reality. — VNA/VNS