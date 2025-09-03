More foreign leaders extend congratulations to Việt Nam on 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Timor-Leste, the Republic of Korea, the US, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and France, and the ASEAN Secretary-General have extended their greetings to the top Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim sent congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, while Malaysia’s Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar extended greetings to State President Lương Cường.

In their congratulatory letters, the Malaysian leaders welcomed the 2024 upgrade of Việt Nam–Malaysia ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, a historic milestone fostering deeper cooperation across traditional and emerging sectors. They also appreciated Việt Nam's support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 and expressed their commitment to work closely with high-ranking Vietnamese leaders for more substantive results, benefiting the two countries’ people and for peace, cooperation, and development in the region.

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam sent congratulations to President Lương Cường and PM Phạm Minh Chính affirming that Brunei attaches importance to its comprehensive partnership with Việt Nam, praising the tangible results of the 2023–2027 Action Plan in contributing to the development and prosperity of both countries. The King expressed his desire to further strengthen friendship and cooperation during his upcoming state visit to Việt Nam.

In his letter sent to the Vietnamese State and Government leaders, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto affirmed that the two countries have built a strong and enduring relationship over seven decades. He stressed that the two countries have upgraded their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and will continue to cooperate closely, not only for their mutual benefit but also to contribute significantly to peace, stability, and prosperity in Southeast Asia.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent congratulatory letters to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường and PM Phạm Minh Chính. Meanwhile Senate President Francis Escudero and Speaker of the House of Representatives Martin Romualdez sent letters to National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Philippine leaders expressed admiration for the solidarity and resilience of the Vietnamese people, describing it as an inspiration for many countries, including the Philippines. They also lauded Việt Nam's international integration and rapid economic development, reaffirming the long-standing ties between the two peoples, expressing the desire to strengthen bilateral relations and expand strategic partnership between the two nations.

In their congratulatory messages to President Lương Cường and PM Phạm Minh Chính respectively, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Thailand praised the resilience and solidarity of the Vietnamese people in national development, and welcomed the recent upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. They affirmed their wish to further strengthen cooperation, especially in trade, investment, infrastructure, education, and culture, for the benefit of both nations and the development of the ASEAN Community.

Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong sent congratulatory letters to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and PM Phạm Minh Chính. Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam extended greetings to President Lương Cường. Meanwhile, Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng sent a congratulatory message to NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Singaporean leaders praised the friendship, political trust, and multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, noting that the newly established Việt Nam–Singapore comprehensive strategic partnership provides a solid foundation for stronger and more substantive cooperation, particularly in emerging areas such as food security, renewable energy, carbon credits, digital cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges. They also expressed a desire to further strengthen interactions and delegation exchanges at all levels and channels; promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

In his congratulatory letter to President Lương Cường, President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta highlighted the historical significance of the August Revolution, saying that it inspired nations worldwide in defending freedom and national sovereignty. He also spoke highly of the strong friendship between the two countries, affirming a desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation as Timor-Leste actively prepares to join ASEAN.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung sent a congratulatory message to State President Lương Cường, expressing confidence that the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop more strongly and reach a new height in the coming time, based on solid trust and deep affection between the people of both countries.

On behalf of the US Government, Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended his heartfelt greetings to the Government and people of Việt Nam. In the message, he praised Việt Nam's impressive development and affirmed the country is an important regional partner, playing a leading role in addressing common global challenges. With 2025 marking the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam–US diplomatic relations, the diplomat expressed his pride in the progress achieved within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, while reaffirming the commitment to strengthening the ties to promote peace, prosperity, and security for both nations and the region.

From Japan, President of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru sent congratulations to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, while Emperor Naruhito extended greetings to State President Lương Cường. Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Nukaga Fukushiro and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu also conveyed messages to National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

The Japanese leaders hailed Việt Nam's reform efforts and the country’s achievements, and celebrated the positive development of the Việt Nam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across multiple fields, noting how the two countries have become irreplaceable partners. They expressed their hope for enhanced partnership across such domains as economy, security–defence, parliamentary cooperation, and people-to-people exchange.

On the occasion, the the Central Committee of the Japanese Communist Party also sent congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV).

Meanwhile, messages of congratulations were sent from Governor-General of New Zealand Cindy Kiro to State President Lương Cường, from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, from Speaker of the House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee to National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. The New Zealand leaders laid stress on the significance of the September 2 celebrations, describing it as a vivid demonstration for Việt Nam’s impressive development journey. The country’s standout socio-economic achievements continue to inspire the international community, they stated, expressing their confidence that the Việt Nam–New Zealand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop on the back of the solid friendship, mutual respect, and shared commitment to strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

In her message sent to State President Lương Cường on the occasion, Australian Governor-General Samantha Mostyn emphasised this as a milestone marking eight decades of nation-building and socio-economic development, with outstanding innovation and resilience of the Vietnamese people. She affirmed that Australia and Việt Nam are sustainable partners, with bilateral relations built on a foundation of strategic trust. Both sides continue to concretise their vision and commitments within the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, where people-to-people connections serve as a particularly important foundation for the bilateral relations. She expressed her desire to visit Việt Nam soon to witness the country's recent development.

The Communist Party of Australia also sent congratulations to the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

French President Emmanuel Macron sent congratulatory letters to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and President Lương Cường, while Prime Minister François Bayrou congratulated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. They highlighted the momentum generated through the October 2024 visit to France by Party chief and then State President Tô Lâm, during which the two countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. French leaders affirmed their commitment to building an ambitious partnership with Việt Nam and as well as the one between the EU and ASEAN.

The French leaders reiterated both countries' shared commitment to respecting international law, peaceful resolution of disputes, and multilateralism, reaffirming their commitment to continue promoting close relations with Việt Nam while working to build an independent alliance between Europe and Asia with the EU and ASEAN at its centre.

National Secretary of French Communist Party Fabien Roussel also sent congratulations to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn congratulated Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, underscoring Việt Nam’s crucial contributions during three decades of ASEAN membership. He highlighted Việt Nam’s role in reinforcing ASEAN unity and centrality, spearheading sub-regional initiatives and reducing development gaps. The Secretary-General underscored that under the Prime Minister's leadership, Việt Nam has consistently maintained its commitment and played a key role in promoting ASEAN cooperation across all three Community pillars.

Besides, he highlighted Việt Nam’s ASEAN chairmanship role in 2020 as well as the success and significance of the ASEAN Future Forum with efforts to shape ASEAN's strategy, affirming continued support for Việt Nam and other member countries in implementing the Kuala Lumpur Declaration – “ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future”. — VNA/VNS