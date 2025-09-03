State President Lương Cường meets foreign leaders at victory-over-fascism anniversary in Beijing

BEIJING – Vietnamese State President Lương Cường held meetings with leaders of several countries attending the 80th anniversary of the world people's victory over fascism in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese leader met with King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, General Secretary of the Workers' Party and President of State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, President of the National Parliament of Timor Leste Maria Fernanda Lay, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou N'Guesso, and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Cường conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and leaders of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam to leaders and people of these countries. He affirmed that Việt Nam’s achievements have been made possible thanks to the support and assistance of the leaders and people of its friendly and fraternal countries, and expressed confidence that Việt Nam and partner countries would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder for peace, stability, development and prosperity.

These foreign leaders congratulated Việt Nam on the 80th anniversary of its National Day on September 2, reaffirming their high regard for ties with Việt Nam, and expressing their wish to further expand cooperation across all fields.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni recalled fond memories of his visit to Việt Nam in November 2024 and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their warm reception. Through President Cường, he extended best wishes to General Secretary Tô Lâm, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and other leaders, while congratulating Việt Nam on the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day.

The King stressed that Cambodia and Việt Nam, in any circumstances, always stand united and support each other for development, and called for stronger solidarity and cooperation among Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, contributing to maintaining stability and promoting cooperation in each country and the region.

First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez expressed his joy at attending Việt Nam’s National Day celebrations on September 2. He thanked Việt Nam for its consistent material and spiritual support, and expressed his wish for the two nations to further implement their cooperation agreements, thereby deepening the traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive collaboration between the two countries.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un recalled his memorable visit to Việt Nam six years ago, reaffirming the DPRK’s appreciation of relations with Việt Nam. The two sides agreed to continue stepping up delegation exchanges at all levels, and strengthening political trust, creating fresh momentum for the relations between the two Parties, two States and their people.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreed to coordinate effectively to promote the implementation of high-level agreements, creating a framework for the implementation of the Việt Nam - Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the state visit of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm in March 2025; and actively prepare for activities marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, ASEAN Chair in 2025, agreed with President Cuong's proposal on the practical and effective implementation of the Việt Nam - Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The two sides discussed regional issues; agreed to make efforts to strengthen coordination with member countries to build a united, unified, strong ASEAN, with a central role, actively contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.

President of the National Parliament of Timor Leste, Maria Fernanda Lay, thanked President Cuong for his congratulations, sharing the desire to officially become the 11th member of ASEAN, contributing to building an inclusive, cohesive and self-reliant ASEAN community.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh highly appreciated the results of General Secretary Lam's visit at the end of 2024, agreeing to coordinate effectively to implement important results of the visit. The two sides consented to continue promoting relations in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, and tourism, among others.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym Jomart Tokayev wished to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two countries, especially by promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels, enhancing cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, energy, oil and gas, and mining.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed with President Cường's proposal to boost the newly established Strategic Partnership, effectively implement the results achieved during General Secretary Lam's visit to Azerbaijan last May, and step up collaboration in potential areas such as education - training, defence - security, culture, sports, tourism, and local cooperation.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon affirmed the importance of traditional relations and cooperation with Việt Nam and expressed his readiness to visit Việt Nam soon. The leader noted his hope that the two countries would strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, organise business cooperation forums, and launch direct flights.

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou N’Guesso and President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa agreed with the President Cường’s proposals to deepen the friendship and cooperation with traditional African friends, including the two countries, while continuing to closely coordinate and support each other at multilateral forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 Developing Countries (G77). VNS