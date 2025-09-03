Việt Nam, Russia reinforce personnel training, theory exchange

HÀ NỘI – Politburo member Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, held a working session in Hà Nội on Wednesday with Vladimir Yakushev, Secretary of the General Council of the United Russia Party (URP) and First Vice Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly.

Thắng highlighted HCMA’s role as an affiliate of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), which boasts a history spanning over 75 years. The academy is central to training and nurturing leaders and officials of the Vietnamese Party and State, from central to local levels, including university graduates, doctoral degree holders, professors, and associate professors. Beyond education, it stands as Việt Nam’s leading hub for scientific research and policy consultation.

Yakushev, for his part, expressed a profound impression on the celebrations marking Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, noting the jubilant spirit of Vietnamese citizens on the streets.

Reflecting on recent diplomatic milestones, Yakushev pointed to Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s official visit to Russia in May 2025, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Moscow, as a testament to the all-round partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

Yakushev introduced the URP as Russia’s ruling party, founded in 2001 and preparing for its 25th anniversary in 2026. The party commands a majority in both the Federation Council and the State Duma, Russia’s upper and lower parliamentary chambers.

Both sides explored strategies to advance the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on personnel training and the exchange of theoretical and policy insights.

They agreed to establish a formal, periodic mechanism to share expertise on Party building, state governance, and policymaking in a volatile global environment.

The host proposed a regular dialogue mechanism between Việt Nam’s Central Theory Council and equivalent bodies within URP. Yakushev, in turn, expressed keen interest in the HCMA’s model for training Vietnamese political leaders and officials, suggesting a new cooperation agreement focused on official training and expert exchanges between the two parties

Building on existing ties, both parties committed to realising a May 2025 agreement signed by the HCMA and Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) during the Vietnamese Party chief’s Russia visit. They also pledged to foster collaboration with Saint Petersburg State University to spread Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, alongside partnerships in research, digital transformation, and knowledge sharing.

The guest stressed that the long-standing cooperation between URP and CPV, and between the two nations, provides a robust foundation for future growth. VNS