NA Vice Chairman receives Mexican Labour Party delegation

HÀ NỘI – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Quang Phương on Wednesday hosted a high-ranking delegation of the Mexican Labour Party (PT) led by Pedro Vazquez Gonzalez, a member of its Politburo and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico.

The delegation is in Việt Nam to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Pedro Vazquez expressed admiration for Việt Nam’s achievements in defending national independence and construction. He highlighted the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam over the past 80 years, stressing that the country’s major victories, the Party’s leadership experience, and Hồ Chí Minh’ thought serve as a model for peace-loving nations striving toward a democratic, just, and progressive society.

Both sides noted with pleasure the growing ties between the two Parties, saying the relationship plays a guiding role in fostering trust and building a solid political foundation. This, they noted, creates favourable conditions to expand comprehensive cooperation, particularly in economy, trade, and investment, while contributing to the multi-faceted relations between Việt Nam and Mexico.

They exchanged updates on recent parliamentary activities and agreed to step up measures such as maintaining high-level exchanges between legislative leaders and specialised committees.

They also pledged to support and facilitate cooperation, and connect enterprises through promotion activities highlighting their countries, people, and investment opportunities.

Phuong said the Vietnamese legislature seeks to strengthen substantive ties with both the Senate and Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, while agreeing that the two sides will coordinate closely and support each other at international parliamentary forums, especially the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Outlining future orientations for bilateral relations, Pedro Vazquez stressed that the PT fully supports strengthening political, diplomatic, and comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam.

He pledged to work together with the Vietnamese side to boost high-level exchanges and cooperation between ministries and agencies, while tapping shared advantages as members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to ensure stable growth in bilateral trade.

Pedro Vazquez also endorsed efforts to intensify exchanges and cooperation to deepen and pass on the legacy of strong Việt Nam–Mexico relations to younger generations, as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year. VNS