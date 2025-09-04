Vietnamese peacekeepers in Abyei mark 80th National Day

ABYEI — Vietnamese peacekeepers deployed to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) gathered on Tuesday (local time) to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.

The ceremony was hosted by Engineering Unit No.3, together with delegations from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security.

Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Văn Hảo, Commander of the Vietnamese Peacekeeping Force, opened the event with a moving speech.

He retraced the dramatic days of the August Revolution in 1945 and the President Hồ Chí Minh's declaration of independence at Ba Đình Square, speaking with pride of the resilience that has carried the country through eight decades of change.

The programme blended commemoration with culture. Delegates watched a documentary chronicling Việt Nam’s journey from colonial rule to independence and the progress it has made under the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s leadership.

Martial arts displays by security staff, set to stirring music, showcased the discipline and spirit of Vietnamese soldiers.

An exhibition of books, photographs, ethnic costumes and handicrafts offered international guests a glimpse of daily life and traditions back home while a food corner serving national dishes became one of the evening’s busiest spots.

International partners joined in the celebration. Brigadier General Ameer Muhammad Umrani, Deputy Commander of UNISFA’s military forces, highlighted Việt Nam’s declaration of independence 80 years earlier as a moment that demonstrated both national strength and an indomitable spirit.

He pointed to Việt Nam’s rapid development since then and described the engineering unit in Abyei as an example of the country’s commitment to peacekeeping.

Local leaders shared similar views. Charles Abyei Jok, Head of the Abyei Administrative Area, expressed appreciation on behalf of the community, noting the value of the Vietnamese contingent’s contributions and the hope that their support would continue.

For those serving in Abyei, the event was deeply personal.

Senior Lieutenant Vũ Phượng Uyên, an administrative officer on her second peacekeeping mission, reflected that celebrating National Day so far from home filled the team with pride and strengthened their determination to complete their mission.

She emphasised that every task carried out in Abyei helped to project the image of Việt Nam as a peace-loving country and to share its values with the world.

In Abyei, the 80th National Day was more than a date on the calendar. It was a cultural gathering, a reaffirmation of duty and a bridge between Việt Nam’s past struggles and its present role as a contributor to global peace. — VNS