PM Chính stresses building strong legal institutions as a national competitive edge

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Thursday underlined the need to strengthen and complete Việt Nam’s legal framework, calling institutional reform a key driver to transform it into a national competitive advantage.

He was speaking while chairing the Government’s August special law-making session, which reviewed and discussed 15 draft laws and one policy proposal.

Participants were expected to give opinions on the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Land; the Law on Geology and Minerals; the Law on Judicial Expertise (replaced); the Law on Disease Prevention; the revised Law on Population; the amended Law on Deposit Insurance; the Law on Thrift Practice and Anti-Wastefulness; the Law on Cybersecurity; the amended Law on Planning; the Law on Digital Transformation; revisions to the Law on Technology Transfer; revisions to the Law on Intellectual Property; amendments to the Law on International Treaties; the revised Law on Press; the Law on Personal Income Tax; and a policy dossier for amending the Law on Tax Administration.

PM Chính reiterated that building and perfecting legal institutions was one of the country’s three strategic breakthroughs. Since the beginning of the current term, the Party, the State and the Government had focused on drafting and enforcing laws.

But, he noted, institutional bottlenecks remained and must be resolved to turn the legal system into a competitive advantage.

The Prime Minister recalled that from the start of his tenure, he required ministers to take direct responsibility for institutional development and improvement. He also instructed the Government Party Committee’s Inspection Commission to oversee this work.

PM Chính urged ministers to redouble their efforts with greater determination, providing stronger leadership and guidance to their subordinates in drafting laws, while innovating methods to cut unnecessary administrative procedures and address legal obstacles.

This, he said, would help unlock resources and contribute to meeting growth targets of 8.3-8.5 per cent this year and double-digit GDP growth in the years ahead, advancing the nation toward its two centenary goals.

At the upcoming 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, the Government was expected to submit around 112 reports, dossiers and documents, including 47 draft laws and resolutions.

The Prime Minister stressed that these were vital and urgent tasks to improve the legal framework, strengthen the effectiveness of state governance, and create a transparent, enabling environment for people and businesses.

The aim, he said, was to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and enterprises, ensure a fair balance between the State, the people, and businesses and harmonise national and international interests.

PM Chính further emphasised that draft laws must clearly identify what is being repealed, amended or supplemented, highlight administrative simplifications and decentralisation measures, and flag issues of differing opinions that require Government guidance.

He called on Government members to apply their full intellect and sense of responsibility during discussions, deliver concise and focused remarks and concentrate on unresolved issues that need Cabinet input.

He also directed drafting agencies to continue consulting the public, engaging experts, scientists and practitioners, and drawing on international experience to refine legal documents. Close coordination with relevant bodies will be essential to ensure both timely submission and improved quality when presenting to the National Assembly, he added. — VNS