Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Italy boast great potential for stronger economic ties: Deputy FM

September 04, 2025 - 11:37
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng called on Italy to help Vietnamese enterprises improve competitiveness, increase imports of Vietnamese goods such as aquatic products, textiles, garments, and wooden furniture.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng (right) meets with Deputy Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini in Hà Nội on Wednesday. Photo baoquocte.vn

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam and Italy hold great potential for stronger cooperation, particularly in economy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng told Deputy Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Valentino Valentini on September 3.

At a reception for the Italian official, who is on a working trip to Việt Nam to co-chair a bilateral business forum, Hằng called on Italy to help Vietnamese enterprises improve competitiveness, increase imports of Vietnamese goods such as aquatic products, textiles, garments, and wooden furniture, and expand investment in sectors including agro-processing, food, fashion, high technology, energy, and seaport construction.

Congratulating Việt Nam on the successful celebration of the 80th National Day, Valentini underscored the longstanding affection that many generations of Italians have held for Việt Nam since its struggle for national defence.

For her part, Hằng thanked the Italian Deputy Minister for his congratulations on Việt Nam’s 80th National Day, stressing that the country is now on the threshold of a new era. She expressed gratitude for Italy’s support both during Việt Nam’s past struggle for independence and in its ongoing process of national development.

She spoke highly of Valentini’s visit and his co-chairmanship of the Vietnam – Italy Business Forum, expressing confidence that the event would open up new opportunities for enterprises of both countries to enhance cooperation, particularly in green energy, digital transformation, and high technology.

Valentini stressed amid global changes, both countries should pay special attention to digital technology, green energy, artificial intelligence, and related fields, while addressing energy balance challenges to ensure sustainable development with minimal environmental impact.

He affirmed that Italian businesses are increasingly interested in the Vietnamese market and ready to share experience in tackling these challenges through activities such as the energy transition seminar and the business forum during this visit. He also proposed that the two sides co-host similar events in Italy in the near future.

The two officials highly valued the close coordination between the countries' foreign ministries and agreed to work more closely to advance the Vietnam – Italy Strategic Partnership in the coming time, particularly in areas matching their strengths, for the development of both nations and the benefit of their peoples. VNA/VNS

