Việt Nam, Cuba set new cooperation priorities for comprehensive cooperation

HÀ NỘI – The state visit to Việt Nam by First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez achieved substantive results and marked a significant milestone in strongly advancing the special bilateral friendship and comprehensive cooperation.

So said Deputy Foreign Minister Đặng Hoàng Giang while talking to the press about the outcomes of the visit from August 31 to September 2, during which the Cuban leader also attended the 80th anniversary celebration of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam.

Giang noted that leaders of Việt Nam and Cuba discussed many important and strategic issues to further deepen the special friendship between the two countries. They affirmed their high regard and priority for the traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation. Việt Nam reiterated its commitment to treasuring this valuable legacy and doing everything within its capacity to support, assist, and comprehensively cooperate with Cuba.

Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and the First Secretary and President of Cuba affirmed that the ties between the two Parties form the foundation and strategic orientation for bilateral ties. They also agreed to strengthen comprehensive collaboration between the two National Assemblies, their specialised parliamentary agencies, ministries, sectors, localities, and mass organisations, and to further promote people-to-people exchanges.

In economy, trade, and investment, both sides discussed practical measures to bring bilateral cooperation on par their strong political relations, focusing on the three key sectors of agriculture, energy, and biotechnology. Vietnamese and Cuban leaders agreed to continue creating favourable policies for enterprises of both countries, and to establish joint ventures to research and produce products matching their strengths.

The two sides also reached a common perception on the precious value of the countries' lasting relations, as well as on the importance of unceasingly itensify people-to-people links on the occasion of the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year 2025.

On multilateral platforms, they pledged to continue working closely together at international forums, especially the United Nations. Cuba spoke highly of Việt Nam’s growing international prestige and voiced its support for Việt Nam’s hosting of the UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony in Hà Nội this October, confirming it will send a delegation to attend.

On this occasion, the two sides adopted a joint statement and signed five important cooperation documents in the fields of food security and rice production, economy, science-technology, health, and archives management, according to Giang.

He went on to say that with 16 activities in less than three days, the visit set numerous new orientations and cooperation priorities for the countries’ special friendship and comprehensive cooperation. The key task ahead is for relevant agencies, organisations, and localities of both countries to concretise its outcomes and effectively implement the high-level agreements, thereby enhancing result-oriented ties across all channels and areas.

With the countries' traditional solidarity, special friendship, and comprehensive cooperation, along with their leaders' attention, as well as efforts by both sides' ministries, sectors, localities, and businesses, the Việt Nam – Cuba relations will continue developing extensively and substantively, contributing to each country's national construction and safeguarding and to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the two regions and the world, the Deputy Minister added. VNA/VNS