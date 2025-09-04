Government streamlines procedures under Ministry of Public Security

HÀ NỘI - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has approved the streamlining of administrative procedures related to business and production activities in three areas: electronic identification and authentication, immigration management, and traffic safety.

According to Decision 1891/QD-TTg, the processing time for issuing certificates of eligibility to provide electronic authentication services will be reduced from 46 to 31 days. Amendments to such certificates will take 27 days instead of 40, while reissuance will be shortened from three to two days.

The PM also approved reductions in driver’s licence processing times. Licence issuance has been cut from seven working days to 4.5 (a reduction of 2.5 days); renewal from five to 3.5 days (cut by 1.5 days); and reissuance has also been shortened from five to 3.5 days (1.5 days faster).

In addition, the procedure for reissuing licences for driving test centres of types 1, 2 and 3 in cases of damage, loss or test centre name changes will be abolished.

Under the simplification plan, procedures such as full-process online initial vehicle registration for domestically assembled or imported vehicles, renewal and reissuance of vehicle registration certificates and licence plates (either online or in person) will now include integration of registration results into individuals’ VNeID accounts. Registration fees will also be reduced by 30 per cent compared with current levels in centrally run provinces and cities.

The PM further approved a 30 per cent fee reduction for temporary vehicle registration, applicable whether processed fully online, partially online or directly.

For registration and issuance of licence plates in cases of ownership transfer, an electronic transaction system for ownership transfer will be piloted via the National Public Service Portal, starting in localities with complete marriage data. Electronic ownership transfer records will replace notarised or certified vehicle sales contracts, saving time and costs for citizens.

Registration results will be integrated into individual VNeID accounts, along with a uniform 30 per cent reduction in vehicle registration fees nationwide. VNA/VNS