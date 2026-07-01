Ascott expands footprint in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI– The Ascott Limited (Ascott) continues to expand its presence in Việt Nam with three new properties in Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn, and HCM City, reflecting its confidence in the country’s long-term tourism and hospitality growth.

Ascott Vietnam, the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), marks a strong momentum with a series of high-potential and premium developments across Đà Nẵng, Quy Nhơn, and HCM City, reinforcing the company’s continued focus on expanding its hybrid hospitality model to meet the growing demand from both short- and long-stay travellers.

With these projects, Ascott recorded a total of eight signings in the country in June 2026, further strengthening its presence across key destinations in the country.

They also underscored the company’s continued focus on both coastal and urban growth markets.

The milestone brings Ascott’s portfolio in Việt Nam to 43 properties and more than 11,300 units across operational and pipeline developments. It also reflects Ascott’s continued confidence in Việt Nam as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising hospitality markets, supported by strong tourism fundamentals, ongoing infrastructure investment and a growing demand for quality accommodation across both business and leisure segments.

Located on Non Nước Beach, Somerset Non Nuoc Da Nang Resort will be situated along the Trường Sa – Võ Nguyên Giáp coastal corridor, one of Đà Nẵng’s best-known resort destinations. The property offers convenient access to the city centre, Đà Nẵng International Airport, and Hội An Ancient Town, while being surrounded by golf courses and established tourism attractions along the Đà Nẵng - Hội An coastline.

Scheduled to open in 2030, the resort will include deluxe rooms, one- to three-bedroom serviced apartments and villas. Facilities will include all-day dining and specialty restaurants, a beach club, ballroom and meeting spaces, wellness amenities, children’s facilities and swimming pools. Its beachfront location and accessibility position the resort to serve a broad range of demand, from leisure travellers and destination weddings to golf tourism, MICE events, and extended-stay guests.

Also on Việt Nam’s central coast, Citadines Quy Nhon Resort will introduce a new beachfront destination in Quy Nhơn, marking Ascott’s first footprint in this emerging coastal city. With ongoing infrastructure upgrades, enhanced connectivity, and a steady rise in visitor arrivals, Quy Nhơn is rapidly gaining recognition as a high-potential tourism hub, driving demand for quality hospitality offerings. The mixed-use resort will be developed in two phases.

The first phase, expected to open in 2030, will feature 257 villas together with a clubhouse and resort facilities. The second phase, targeted for 2033, will introduce a 100-key hotel tower with its own dedicated guest facilities. Selected amenities, including the Kids’ Club and spa, will be shared across the development through the central clubhouse. Once completed, the resort will offer a combination of accommodation, dining, wellness and recreational facilities designed for families, groups and leisure travellers.

In HCM City, Oakwood Thao Dien Ho Chi Minh City will be located on Trần Ngọc Diện Street in Thảo Điền, one of the city’s most established residential and lifestyle districts. The neighbourhood is home to international schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants, cafés and retail destinations, and has become increasingly accessible following the opening of Metro Line 1, which provides direct connectivity to District 1.

Targeted to open in 2029, the 356-key property will offer studios, one- to four-bedroom residences and penthouses for both short- and long-stay guests. The development will include an all-day dining restaurant, meeting facilities, a junior ballroom, executive lounge, fitness centre, sauna and golf simulator, supporting demand from relocating professionals, corporate travellers and leisure visitors.

Overall, the three new properties further reinforce Ascott’s balanced growth strategy across the country, combining established urban hubs with fast-developing coastal destinations to add depth to its diversified hospitality portfolio. At the same time, this expansion is designed to better serve evolving traveller needs. VNS