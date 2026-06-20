Mekong Delta Tourism Association develops digital tourism ecosystem

CẦN THƠ — The Mekong Delta Tourism Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with the VNeTrip Service Trading Joint Stock Company to implement digital transformation.

The memorandum focuses on digitalising tourism information, products, and services offered by enterprises, and on building a booking system for accommodation, tours, and one-stop tickets for the Mekong Delta tourism sector.

It also aims to develop a regional digital tourism ecosystem, gradually linking the national tourism data platform, which brings together data about destinations, businesses, tourism products, accommodation, cuisine, specialties, and tourist behaviour.

Trần Việt Phường, chairman of the association, emphasised that for the tourism industry, linkage and cooperation among businesses and associations plays a crucial role in sustainable tourism development.

He said that with the support of state tourism management agencies, associations, businesses, and technology experts, the cooperation will turn into concrete action plans, practical tourism products, and tangible results for the Mekong Delta tourism sector.

The association and VNeTrip plan to offer training to help businesses learn about digital operations, product upload, and order management on the VNeTrip application, a tourism e-commerce channel connecting localities, businesses and consumers.

Tourists can book tours, explore the region's destinations and culinary culture, personalise their itineraries, and shop for local specialties and OCOP products through the platform.

Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, Deputy Director of the Cần Thơ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that in recent years, the Mekong Delta has affirmed its role as one of the country's key tourism regions with its unique riverine ecosystem, rich local culture, and diverse experiences.

Tuấn said the collaboration between the association and VNeTrip will strengthen tourism data connectivity among localities in the region, support businesses in accessing advanced technological solutions, expand digital marketing and promotion channels, and increase connection between businesses and tourists.

He added that it will provide a platform for tourists to look up information, book services, and enjoy convenient travel experiences, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Mekong Delta tourism industry and promoting digital transformation adoption. — VNS