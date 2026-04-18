Australian food exhibition organised in HCM City

HCM CITY — The Australian Consulate General in HCM City hosted an Australian food exhibition at The Reverie Saigon Hotel on Saturday.

The Taste of Australia exhibition offered free admission, featuring 34 booths from Vietnamese and Australian food businesses.

Visitors could purchase a wide range of premium Australian products, including food, beverages, and other consumer goods, as well as products from Mekong Delta businesses that are partners in the Business Partnerships Platform (an initiative of the Australian Government aimed at connecting private sector capital to support high-impact commercial projects in Việt Nam).

It is an annual cultural and culinary collaboration between Việt Nam and Australia, drawing the participation of Australian enterprises to promote their national brand to the local market.

At the event, visitors also met with representatives from leading Australian universities, including RMIT, Western Sydney University and Deakin. Other highlights included vibrant musical performances and a dedicated children's play area for families. — VNS