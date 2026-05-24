Luxury dinner cruise sets sail on Hội An’s Thu Bồn River

HỘI AN — The Merchant River Cruise, a luxury dinner cruise owned by Namia River Retreat in Hội An, has officially set sail to introduce an upscale dining and cultural experience to the Thu Bồn River.

Echoing the town’s legacy as an ancient maritime trading port, the modern vessel offers an intimate 2.5-hour journey blending fine dining, private events, and cultural storytelling.

Departing from the retreat’s private pier on Cồn Ba Xã Islet, guests drift downstream past riverside villages and the glowing skyline of the UNESCO-listed Hội An Ancient Town.

The experience begins with sundowner cocktails and canapés on the open upper deck, followed by a five-course "Spice Route" inspired set menu.

The dinner highlights market-fresh local ingredients, organic herbs, Central Coast seafood, and sustainably sourced meats, paired with historical narratives of the region’s ancient spice trade.

The return journey features themed desserts and a scenic passage past the town's iconic lanterns, concluding with an artisanal farewell gift.

To cater to diverse occasions, the cruise offers four package tiers, ranging from a classic dinner with local beverages to a premium option featuring sustainable and sparkling wines, alongside dedicated vegetarian menus.

Guests can also extend their evening with a 20 per cent discount during the post-cruise happy hour at The Merchant Riverside Restaurant from 8pm to 10pm.

Beyond regular dining, the vessel is available for private charters, serving as a bespoke floating venue for weddings, milestones, wellness retreats, and corporate gatherings.

The cruise serves as a waterborne extension of Namia River Retreat—Hội An’s first wellness-inclusive resort and a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and Virtuoso.

Since its debut in December 2024, the resort has gained international acclaim for its traditional Vietnamese herbology treatments and local hospitality, standards that are now mirrored on the new river cruise. — VNS