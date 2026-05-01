Việt Nam continues to contribute effectively to multilateral mechanisms: Ambassador

GENEVA — International organisations and the diplomatic community in Geneva, Switzerland, have expressed highly positive assessments of Việt Nam in the current period, especially as the world faces profound changes, said Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, head of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam in Geneva.

The ambassador made the remarks in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Geneva on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

According to the diplomat, many international forums, including the World Economic Forum (WEF), have pointed out increasing geopolitical polarisation, signs of economic fragmentation, and divisions in global value systems, making the international environment more uncertain and eroding trust among nations. In this context, a country that maintains political stability, has a clear and consistent development orientation, actively integrates internationally, and proactively engages in cooperation across all fields like Việt Nam is seen as a noteworthy bright spot.

The ambassador noted that domestically, international partners highly appreciate Việt Nam's comprehensive, balanced, and people-centred development approach. This approach is clearly reflected in Việt Nam's persistent efforts to promote growth alongside social progress and equity, with a focus on social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction, while proactively implementing new growth drivers such as digital transformation, green transition, and innovation.

Việt Nam has also succeeded in strengthening self-reliance and resilience in economic and trade development, which not only supports national development and improves people’s livelihoods but also enhances its position on the global economic and trade map, he stressed.

According to the diplomat, the combination of stability and reform has created a highly predictable development foundation, enabling Việt Nam to maintain socio-political stability while enhancing its adaptability to external fluctuations – an aspect highly valued by international organisations amid current global risks.

In terms of foreign policy, he said Việt Nam is recognised as a country that consistently pursues independence, self-reliance, international integration, and diversification and multilateralisation of international relations, with increasingly proactive and substantive implementation. This foreign policy has helped Việt Nam expand its network of partners, deepen cooperation across various fields, and maintain balance in its relations with countries.

In practice in Geneva, Dũng said Việt Nam has clearly demonstrated its role as an active and responsible member of the multilateral system, promoting dialogue, respecting international law, and contributing to building collective solutions to global issues. The persistence, consistency, and reliability of this foreign policy are widely regarded by the international community as sound and effective, particularly amid intensifying strategic competition and global fragmentation. In fact, Việt Nam's progressive policies and achievements across various fields are increasingly recognised positively by the international community in Geneva, with many leaders of international organisations offering specific and highly appreciative evaluations.

According to the ambassador, the trust of the international community in Geneva in Việt Nam is also clearly reflected in Việt Nam's candidacies for international bodies. Việt Nam's election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023–2025 term and its re-election for the 2026–2028 term with a high number of votes is strong evidence of international confidence in the country’s role and contributions.

During this term, Việt Nam has proactively proposed and co-sponsored numerous initiatives welcomed by the international community, particularly in protecting the rights of vulnerable groups, promoting the right to food, advancing gender equality, and integrating human rights into climate change response.

These achievements reflect not only domestic progress but also a balanced development approach that harmonises internal capacity with international integration, and national interests with global responsibilities.

Looking ahead, with a solid foundation of political stability, a clear development orientation, and strong international support, Việt Nam is well-positioned to continue enhancing its role in multilateral forums, contributing actively to addressing global challenges, and realising its aspiration to become a high-income, developed country by 2045, he stated.

Further elaborating on the driving forces behind multilateral diplomacy, Ambassador Dũng noted that in recent years, the foreign affairs sector in general, and multilateral diplomacy in particular, has consistently received close attention and direction from the Party and State leaders.

Việt Nam continues to affirm its consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development; diversification and multilateralisation of external relations; and proactive, active international integration. It remains steadfast in safeguarding independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests, while maximising external conditions and resources for national development.

Notably, the 14th National Party Congress identified foreign affairs and international integration as “key and regular” tasks, providing a solid political foundation and setting out more ambitious goals to further strengthen external relations, including multilateral diplomacy, he said.

At the same time, policies on international integration continue to be refined, particularly Politburo Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context, which emphasises a shift from “participation” to “proactive contribution and shaping,” enhancing Việt Nam's role in shaping international rules while closely linking integration with rapid and sustainable development, he added.

A noteworthy new element in current foreign policy thinking, he noted, is the emphasis on “self-strengthening,” meaning strengthening internal capacity, resilience, and proactive adaptation to global changes. This approach enables Vietnam not only to integrate deeply but also to maintain strategic autonomy, thereby participating in multilateral mechanisms more proactively and contributing more substantively to shaping international norms and rules.

In practice, multilateral mechanisms have also served as a driving force for Việt Nam's deeper integration into the global economy, contributing to institutional reform, improving business environment transparency, and expanding trade and investment. The ambassador emphasised that participation in mechanisms such as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has significantly helped Vietnam enhance its position in international trade and global value chains. Maintaining an active and substantive presence in Geneva - one of the world’s major multilateral hubs hosting numerous international organisations and global forums is of practical importance for engagement, dialogue, mobilising cooperation, and safeguarding national interests.

Regarding the role of the Permanent Mission of Việt Nam in Geneva, the ambassador stated that it serves as a key agency for directly implementing multilateral foreign policy orientations. The mission not only actively participates in the development of international norms and rules, contributing to safeguarding national sovereignty and interests, but also acts as an important channel for connecting partners, mobilising resources, and conveying Việt Nam's development orientations to the international community. At the same time, it helps promote dialogue, build consensus, and address common issues, thereby enhancing Việt Nam's role and position within the multilateral system. — VNA/VNS