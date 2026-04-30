Ambassador highlights key milestones in 50 years of Việt Nam–Thailand diplomatic relations

BANGKOK — Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng has highlighted key milestones in the 50-year diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Thailand in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Thailand, what do you consider the key highlights of the bilateral ties?

Fifty years ago, on August 6, 1976, Việt Nam and Thailand officially established diplomatic relations. Looking back over the past five decades, while it is formally a 50-year relationship, in reality, ties between the two countries date back much further in history, rooted in geographical proximity and long-standing cultural exchanges.

Over the past 50 years, several important milestones can be highlighted. First, in 1976, the two countries signed the agreement to establish diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter and formally institutionalising a relationship that had existed for thousands of years, elevating it into official ties between two independent and sovereign nations.

The second milestone came following the visit to Thailand by General Secretary Đỗ Mười in 1993 and Việt Nam’s accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995. This marked a transition to a new phase in Việt Nam’s cooperation with Southeast Asia as a whole, and with Thailand in particular, as both became members of ASEAN.

Another significant milestone was in 2013, when, during General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s visit to Thailand, the two countries established a strategic partnership. This elevated Việt Nam–Thailand relations, reflecting the shared determination of both sides to advance bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Most recently, in 2025, the two countries agreed to upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This makes Thailand one of the 15 countries that have such a high-level partnership with Việt Nam, opening a new phase of development and affirming that bilateral ties will become deeper, broader, more trustworthy, and more sustainable.

Thailand is one of the largest investors in Việt Nam. How do you assess Thailand’s role in promoting Việt Nam’s economic development, and what opportunities can Việt Nam leverage?

It can be said that over the past 50 years, economic cooperation has been a bright spot in bilateral relations. Looking back to the 1970s and 1980s, Vietnamese consumers had already begun accessing consumer goods from Thailand. This marked the initial stage of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Following Việt Nam’s implementation of the Đổi Mới reforms and its accession to ASEAN, economic relations developed rapidly. Today, Thailand is one of Việt Nam’s leading economic partners, both within ASEAN and globally.

In terms of investment, Thailand has over US$15 billion invested in nearly 800 projects in Việt Nam, ranking among the top eight countries and territories in terms of foreign direct investment. In trade, bilateral turnover exceeded $22 billion last year, making Thailand Việt Nam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and among its top 10 partners worldwide.

In tourism, Thailand is also among the top 10 source markets for visitors to Việt Nam. Recently, the number of Thai tourists traveling to Việt Nam has been increasing, particularly among younger travelers. During my time working in Thailand, I had many opportunities to meet local people and found that many Thais have visited Hà Nội, Sa Pa, Đà Nẵng, and many other localities across Việt Nam.

In the opposite direction, around one million Vietnamese travel to Thailand each year. Tourism not only brings economic benefits but also promotes cultural exchange, enhances mutual understanding, and strengthens friendship between the two countries.

Could you elaborate on the role of cultural, educational, tourism, and economic exchanges in promoting relations between the two countries?

It can be said that the depth and strength of bilateral relations are reflected in cooperation across all fields.

First, politics serves as the foundation for mutual trust and understanding.

Second, the economy is a key pillar, with Thailand being one of Việt Nam’s leading partners in investment, trade, and tourism.

Third, people-to-people exchanges – with nearly one million cross-border visits each year – play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding, building trust, and opening up new opportunities for cooperation.

Looking ahead, within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both countries should continue to work closely together to further deepen relations across all areas.

How is the Vietnamese community in Thailand contributing to promoting the bilateral relations and Việt Nam's image in the host country?

Currently, there are more than 100,000 people of Vietnamese origin and Vietnamese expatriates living in Thailand. They serve as an important bridge between the two cultures and economies.

Despite having lived far from their homeland for generations, the community continues to maintain strong ties to their roots and actively contributes to the homeland, especially during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters.

They also play an active role in preserving cultural identity through activities such as celebrating Tết (Lunar New Year), commemorating major national holidays, teaching the Vietnamese language, wearing áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress), promoting Vietnamese cuisine, and inviting local people to participate.

In addition, major events such as “Xuân Quê Hương” (Homeland Spring) and activities at the Hồ Chí Minh memorial sites in Thailand help promote Việt Nam’s image. Notably, the establishment of Vietnamese streets or cultural quarters in several localities has contributed to attracting tourism and promoting Vietnamese culture.

Could you elaborate on the role and responsibilities of Việt Nam and Thailand within ASEAN in the context of an increasingly volatile global landscape?

Although we do not share a land border, we both share the Mekong River and have adjacent maritime areas. In that sense, Việt Nam and Thailand can be considered very close neighbours.

In terms of culture, history, and geography, the two countries share many connections. This forms an important foundation for building a sustainable and long-term relationship, oriented toward a future of peace and shared prosperity.

Secondly, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework clearly reflects the strong commitment of the leaders and peoples of both countries to the future of bilateral relations. The key task now is to translate this framework into concrete actions.

At present, bilateral ties are built on a foundation of trust and are developing dynamically across all fields, with shared goals toward a sustainable future. Our responsibility is to further operationalise cooperation across all areas.

I am confident that, with these foundations and our shared aspirations for peace, stability, and cooperation, the two countries can build a relationship that we will be proud of over the next 50 years.

Finally, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, what message would you like to send to the peoples of both countries?

Looking back on 50 years of diplomatic relations, our two countries and peoples can take pride in the achievements we have made. These accomplishments serve the shared interests of our peoples and contribute to peace, stability, and development in the region.

With such a strong foundation, we can be fully confident that, over the next 50 years, Việt Nam–Thailand relations will continue to grow even stronger, making greater contributions to the common interests and peace of both nations as well as the wider region.

Let us continue to believe that Việt Nam and Thailand will always be trusted neighbours, reliable partners, and close friends, working together toward a better future. — VNA/VNS