Fishermen keep pace with digital technology

HÀ NỘI — Along Việt Nam’s central coast, fishermen are gradually shifting from nomadic trips to organised fleet-based and long-term offshore operations.

This new model not only saves fuel and energy but also delivers more sustainable fishing results.

Multiple benefits

In early April 2026, fishing ports across the South-Central Coast were bustling with vessels returning from sea.

At Tam Quan fishing port, in Hoài Nhơn Ward, Gia Lai Province, many boats coming back from Trường Sa and Hoàng Sa were laden with catches.

Lê Thanh Toàn, 47, owner of four fishing vessels, said local fishermen have moved away from nomadic fishing towards fixed catching systems at sea. These structures, made from leaves and old fishing gear and anchored in place, create habitats that attract fish, which are harvested after several months. Each structure typically involves four to 10 boats, sometimes up to 20, working together in fishing, protection, and transport.

“This method saves fuel, reduces risks, and helps limit violations related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing," He said.

"Two of my boats recently caught nearly 45 tonnes of fish, earning close to VNĐ1 billion (US$37,976)."

In Vĩnh Lợi fishing village in Gia Lai’s An Lương Commune, advanced fishing technologies have improved livelihoods. Trần Văn Lâm, 54, who operates four vessels with capacities of 750–1,000 horsepower, has invested in Norwegian sonar systems worth between VNĐ6 billion and VNĐ10.5 billion.

“Thanks to advanced sonar, locating and identifying fish schools is highly accurate. Most trips are profitable, with catches ranging from dozens to hundreds of tonnes, bringing in billions of dong,” Lâm said.

In Quảng Trị Province, young vessel owner Nguyễn Văn Hải has pioneered innovation by installing 280 modern LED lights instead of traditional fuel-intensive lighting systems.

“Previously, I used about 500 litres of fuel per night just to power the lights. With LED systems, fuel consumption has nearly halved,” Hải noted.

Meanwhile, Bùi Văn Quý has equipped his vessel with an autopilot system integrated with GPS and an electronic compass.

Before, a 200-nautical-mile journey took over 32 hours. Now, with autopilot following an optimal route, it takes around 27 hours, saving a significant amount of fuel each trip, Quy explained.

Meanwhile, at Thọ Quang fishing port in Đà Nẵng City, veteran fisherman Nguyễn Tấn Dũng described the transformation of the local fishing sector. Today, vessels are equipped with fish finders, satellite positioning, digital fishing maps and rapid communication systems, making offshore operations more efficient and safer.

Accelerating digital infrastructure, logistics

Nguyễn Hữu Vinh, deputy director of the Quảng Trị Department of Agriculture and Environment, stressed the urgent need to restructure fishing methods, apply digital technologies, reduce costs and ensure sustainable exploitation of marine resources. The province is focusing on three pillars: science and technology application, value-chain-based production and occupational transition aligned with sustainability trends.

In Đà Nẵng, more than 4,000 vessels are being modernised, with digital transformation and science and technology at the core. Thọ Quang fishing port serves as a digital hub for fisheries management in central Việt Nam, where 100 per cent of vessels are monitored, and catches are verified and traced via electronic logs and vessel monitoring systems.

The city is also preparing to launch a new wholesale fish market in May this year to stabilise prices and improve connections between fishermen and markets.

Beyond Thọ Quang, Đà Nẵng is continuing to digitalise infrastructure, expand anchorage areas and develop a modern fisheries ecosystem across locations such as Hồng Triều, Tam Quang, Kỳ Hà and Tam Tiến.

According to Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa, head of Gia Lai’s fisheries sub-department, the Hoài Nhơn area has around 2,300 offshore vessels applying advanced tuna-handling techniques and piloting ultra-fine bubble (UFB) preservation technology, forming export-oriented value chains to Japan.

Gia Lai has launched a sustainable fisheries development plan for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2050 and funding exceeding VNĐ12 trillion. The plan focuses on restructuring fleets, developing smart logistics, and applying technologies such as AI, IoT, biofloc, and recirculating aquaculture systems, alongside internationally recognised standards like VietGAP, ASC, and BAP.

The province is also establishing concentrated seafood processing zones linked with logistics hubs in Tam Quan, Quy Nhơn, and De Gi. The Tam Quan fishing port is set to be developed into a smart one using AI and automation, with ambitions to become a major tuna auction centre in Southeast Asia.

Across central coastal provinces, authorities have introduced policies to restructure fleets, reduce vessel numbers and support fishermen in transitioning to more sustainable livelihoods.

Provinces such as Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai have earmarked nearly VNĐ1 trillion to support occupational changes and decommission inefficient vessels, while others, including Nghệ An, Quảng Trị, Huế and Quảng Ngãi, are implementing roadmaps to phase out thousands of underqualified boats. — VNA/VNS