RoK President's visit to Việt Nam to mark strategic leap in bilateral ties: diplomat

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming state visit to Việt Nam by President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung is expected to become a special milestone in the 34-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking the starting point for a strategic leap forward in bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics, according to RoK Ambassador to Việt Nam Choi Young Sam.

The diplomat underlined that the visit from April 21 to 24, which follows General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm’s state visit to the RoK in August 2025, carries significance in many aspects.

Science – technology emerging as “new pillar”

A key feature shaping the future of the Việt Nam – RoK relations is the strong shift in their economic cooperation model. Moving beyond a phase centred on labour-intensive manufacturing, the two countries are now working together to build a future-oriented industrial ecosystem and share responsibility for ensuring global supply-chain stability.

Both sides are striving to realise the trade target of US$150 billion by 2030 through breakthroughs in key sectors, the ambassador noted.

Within this strategic orientation, science – technology, innovation and digital transformation have been elevated to a new pillar of cooperation. According to Choi, the RoK wishes to become Việt Nam’s most reliable partner in digital transformation and green growth.

Large-scale infrastructure projects under discussion include the development of a high-speed railway network, smart city building, and renewable energy and LNG projects aimed at addressing climate change.

High-tech cooperation has already produced tangible results through major initiatives such as the Việt Nam – Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) project in the Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park, which is expected to soon enter its second phase; the National Innovation Centre, the Cần Thơ Technology Incubator, and the largest research and development centre in Southeast Asia established by Samsung in Hà Nội.

Priority areas of cooperation include semiconductors, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and advanced materials. Logistics collaboration is also opening new avenues, particularly through the goal of linking the comprehensive ecosystem of the Port of Busan with next-generation port projects in Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, HCM City, Gia Lai, An Giang and Cà Mau.

Promoting people-to-people exchanges

During his policy speech at Yonsei University in the RoK last August, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm highlighted the Northeast Asian country’s “humanomics” philosophy, which places people at the centre while combining innovation with inclusive and sustainable development. Việt Nam similarly identifies people as the centre, the key stakeholder, a resource, the most important driving force, and the ultimate goal of development.

The community of more than 350,000 Vietnamese in the RoK, nearly 200,000 Koreans in Việt Nam, and more than 100,000 multicultural families has helped connect the two nations. Meanwhile, tourism exchanges between the two countries reach around five million visits annually.

These exchanges have become even more dynamic in the digital era. Việt Nam’s Ambassador to the RoK Vũ Hồ noted that the two countries hold vast potential for cooperation in digital content, with young people engaging actively through films, music, video games and webtoons.

In sports, the friendship has also been strengthened by contributions of Korean experts, including coaches Park Hang Seo and Kim Sang Sik, who recently helped Việt Nam’s men’s U23 football team secure a third-place finish at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup.

During high-level meetings, leaders of both countries have consistently affirmed their commitment to supporting each other at multilateral forums. This cooperation is reflected in the two sides' coordination for APEC 2025 in the RoK and APEC 2027 in Việt Nam, as well as in promoting the Mekong – RoK Summit.

With the nature of a comprehensive strategic partnership, the state visit to Việt Nam by President Lee is expected to herald a new phase of development with long-term strategic orientations for bilateral relations.

Hồ described the visit as not only politically and diplomatically significant but also instrumental in aligning visions between the two sides in the new period, helping shape a long-term cooperation framework. “The spirit of the new phase can be summarised as higher trust, deeper cooperation and stronger connectivity,” he stressed.

Choi expressed his confidence that the trip will pave the way for a strategic breakthrough to lift bilateral ties to a higher level.

Notably, President Lee will become the first head of state to pay a state visit to Việt Nam following the country’s completion of its top leadership in early April 2026, promising bright prospects for the Việt Nam – RoK relations and providing a strong and solid impetus for their long-term development based on durable trust between the two sides' high-ranking leaders. — VNA/VNS