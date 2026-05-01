Việt Nam, Japan strengthen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amid global uncertainty

HÀ NỘI — Ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit to Việt Nam on May 1-3, Toshiro Nishizawa, Senior Fellow, SCERU-GraSPP, The University of Tokyo, shared his views in an interview on the significance of the visit and future prospects for bilateral cooperation.

He said he believes this visit carries substantial strategic significance for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Japan, particularly at a time when tensions in the Middle East continue to affect global stability.

The partnership was elevated in November 2023, from an “Extensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia” to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.” This upgrade reflects the deepening and broadening of bilateral cooperation, especially in light of today's increasingly complex international environment, he remarked.

The 2023 Joint Statement emphasised respect for the UN Charter, adherence to international law, and mutual respect for each country’s political system, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The reaffirmation of these principles is both timely and essential.

According to him, with global instability and supply chain disruptions threatening the stable supply of energy and critical resources, it is vital for countries facing these challenges to work together. Under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Japan and Việt Nam can collaborate not only bilaterally but also with other partners and international organisations to address these issues.

He held that Japan and Asian economies are deeply interdependent through supply chains. Japan relies heavily on Asian partners for essential medical supplies, including dialysis equipment and surgical materials. Any disruption in energy or critical resource supply chains would have severe socioeconomic consequences for both sides.

The “Asia Energy and Resource Supply Resilience Partnership,” announced at the AZEC+ Online Summit on April 15, represents a long term initiative to strengthen regional preparedness. It includes approximately US$10 billion in financial cooperation for emergency responses – such as securing crude oil and petroleum products – and for structural measures like expanding regional oil stockpiles, diversifying energy sources, and securing critical minerals.

In the short term, he said Japan and Việt Nam are expected to work together – guided by the principles of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership – to encourage diplomatic efforts toward a swift and lasting end to conflicts in the Middle East, which are at the root of current supply disruptions.

“Việt Nam, with the world’s sixth largest reserves of rare earths, is an indispensable partner in the field of critical minerals,” he said, adding Japan’s cooperation in Việt Nam's transition from a “raw material exporter” to a country with advanced processing and higher value added industries would benefit both sides.

Regarding Việt Nam's role in the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) strategy, Nishizawa said Việt Nam has long upheld the principle of strategic autonomy, and it supports the core ideas of FOIP as long as the concept remains open and inclusive. This aligns well with Việt Nam's foreign policy of diversification and multilateralisation, which seeks to avoid dependence on any single major power.

“FOIP is also consistent with the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo Pacific (AOIP), which emphasises inclusiveness, openness, and ASEAN centrality. This alignment is essential to strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam, a key ASEAN member,” he stated.

FOIP rests on three pillars: the promotion of the rule of law, freedom of navigation, and free trade; the pursuit of economic prosperity; and the maintenance of peace and stability.

“This visit provides an opportunity for both countries to reaffirm these principles. I expect Việt Nam – while maintaining its strategic autonomy – to play an increasingly important role in advancing a Free and Open Indo Pacific,” he stressed.

Nishizawa said he expects progress in areas where Việt Nam and Japan can leverage their respective strengths in a complementary manner.

This visit is an opportunity to accelerate bilateral projects already in the pipeline. These may include Japan’s decarbonisation support under the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC); next generation ODA loans for green transition; semiconductor and AI human resource development; and urban railway and other infrastructure projects.

Advancing these initiatives would deliver tangible benefits for both countries, he noted.

According to him, science and technology cooperation between Japan and Việt Nam will likely centre on advanced human resource development and joint research in semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Beyond that, he emphasised strong potential for collaboration in materials science, environmental and decarbonisation technologies, medical and biotechnology fields, and digital governance. Joint laboratories and pilot projects involving research institutes, universities, and private companies would be particularly effective.

A “triad” approach – integrating research, education, and industrialisation – aligned with both countries’ digital and green transformation strategies will be key to achieving sustainable outcomes, he stated.

He further said that during a recent visit to the Tokyo Office of a Vietnamese IT company, he was impressed by its remarkable growth over the past two decades. Built on research, development, and human resource training, the company now provides advanced services to Japanese clients. Its mission of connecting Việt Nam and Japan on the ground while contributing to a sustainable society offers a compelling model for future cooperation. — VNA/VNS