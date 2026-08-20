Việt Nam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has been named the world’s top culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards, voted by readers of international travel publication The New Zealand Herald (NZ Herald).

Việt Nam surpassed renowned food destinations including Italy, Japan, Thailand and France to take the top spot.

According to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism’s Information Centre, the top 10 culinary destinations are Vietnam, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Melbourne (Australia), France, Auckland, Wellington and Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand).

NZ Herald noted that culinary tourism is becoming increasingly popular as travellers seek authentic experiences beyond high-end restaurants. Traditional markets, local dishes, street food and cooking classes are increasingly part of the travel experience, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of local culture through food.

Việt Nam stands out in this trend with a distinctive culinary identity built around fresh flavours, aromatic herbs, diverse textures and rich broths. From bustling street stalls and local eateries to lively cafés, food is deeply woven into everyday life and has become an integral part of exploring the country.

Iconic dishes such as phở, bánh mì, nem, bánh xèo, various noodle dishes and rice-based specialties can be found throughout local neighbourhoods, traditional markets and eateries.

NZ Herald recommends that visitors explore traditional markets and join cooking classes to discover local ingredients, preparation techniques and the stories behind Vietnamese cuisine.

Another defining strength is the striking diversity between Việt Nam's three major culinary regions. Northern cuisine, represented by Hà Nội, is known for its delicate and refined flavours. Central cuisine, particularly that of Huế, is noted for its bold, spicy flavours and elaborate dishes rooted in royal culinary traditions. Southern cuisine tends to be richer and sweeter, with generous use of fresh herbs.

Việt Nam's No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS