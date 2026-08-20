HCM City, localities step up inter-regional tourism product surveys

HCM CITY — HCM City and localities in the South-Central Coast and Central Highlands are stepping up field surveys and business connections to develop inter-regional tourism products, with a focus on high-end domestic travellers and international visitors.

The programme aims to develop new inter-regional tourism products featuring diverse cultural, ecological, coastal, island and craft-village experiences, targeting high-end domestic and international visitors.

The programme is organised by the HCM City Department of Tourism in coordination with relevant localities as part of an agreement on socio-economic development cooperation between HCM City and the South-Central Coast and Central Highlands, while also helping shape cooperation orientations for the 2026-30 period.

The survey delegation comprises representatives from the HCM City People's Committee Office, the Department of Tourism, the Tourism Association, press agencies, experts, research institutes, universities and 25 travel companies.

The six-day, five-night itinerary links HCM City with the provinces of Khánh Hòa, Đắk Lắk, Gia Lai and Quảng Ngãi.

In the former Ninh Thuận area, now part of Khánh Hòa Province, the delegation explored the Chăm cultural space at Bàu Trúc pottery village, experiencing traditional hand-making techniques without the use of a potter's wheel and learning about efforts to preserve traditional crafts in combination with tourism development.

Along the coastal route, the delegation picked grapes at Thái An grape village and surveyed the potential for developing agricultural tourism products linked to garden-based livelihoods.

The outdoor performance Ánh sáng Huyền Thoại (Legendary Light) was also included in the survey to assess the potential for developing a night-time tourism product combining performance technology with stories of coastal culture.

On the island and coastal leg of the journey, the delegation surveyed the landscape of Hòn Nưa and Vũng Rô Bay, aquaculture cages and the potential for activities such as stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and coral-reef diving.

The itinerary continued to Phú Tân sedge-mat village and Bãi Xếp fishing village, where the delegation explored the potential for incorporating craft products, fishermen's livelihoods and local cuisine into tourism experiences.

Through direct field surveys, businesses can assess tourism resources, service quality, the feasibility of organising experiences and the convenience of transport connections.

This provides a basis for travel companies to select destinations and service providers and develop itineraries suited to different visitor segments.

In Quảng Ngãi, the delegation surveyed the Sa Huỳnh salt fields, Gò Cỏ village, An Khê Lagoon and Minh Đức Pagoda, connecting Sa Huỳnh culture, community-based tourism, lagoon ecosystems and spiritual tourism.

Members of the delegation also attended specialised events, investment promotion activities and business networking programmes in Quảng Ngãi.

Meetings with local service providers enabled businesses to discuss service standards and the potential for coordinating tours.

At the end of the programme, a discussion was held to assess infrastructure, services and connectivity, and propose ways to improve the tours.

Businesses will use the survey findings to adjust itineraries, select target visitor segments and work with local partners to bring new products to market.

Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said the programme aims to strengthen inter-regional cooperation, develop breakthrough tourism products and improve the effectiveness of the cooperation agreement between the city and the South-Central Coast and Central Highlands.

Direct experiences, field assessments and B2B connections will enable businesses to develop products that better reflect market demand, he said.

Feedback from businesses and experts will also provide a basis for localities to improve services and create high-quality, competitive inter-regional tourism product chains.

The target markets for the surveyed routes include high-end domestic tourists, independent international travellers, MICE visitors and families seeking combined cultural, nature, coastal, island and culinary experiences.

Instead of exploiting destinations individually, the new routes aim to connect local resources into themed journeys, enhance visitor experiences and distribute tourism benefits among more local communities.

"The programme is expected to create new inter-regional tourism routes from HCM City to the South-Central Coast and Central Highlands, expand the tourism space, promote two-way visitor flows and make more effective use of cultural, ecological, coastal and island resources, as well as OCOP products in each locality," Hòa said. — VNS