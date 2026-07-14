French cycling heritage on display at National Day reception in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — More than 20 vintage Peugeot bicycles from the collection of renowned collector Đào Xuân Tình were showcased at a reception celebrating France's 237th National Day at the French Embassy in downtown Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The display featured 18 Peugeot bicycles and three motorised Peugeot bicycles, all manufactured in France before 1982.

"I love French culture and architecture, but above all, I admire Peugeot bicycles for their beauty and durability," Tình told Việt Nam News.

Among the highlights was a matching pair of men's and women's bicycles produced in 1923. Tình discovered the men's bicycle in 2010 and found the matching women's model a year later.

"In the 1970s, owning a Peugeot bicycle made in France was a source of great pride. Beyond its elegant design and exceptional quality, it was also considered a valuable asset," he said.

For Tình, collecting is about more than preserving old bicycles.

"These bicycles are not meant simply to be displayed," he said. "They should tell stories — stories of history, cherished memories and our cultural heritage. What brings me the greatest joy is seeing people admire these vintage bicycles, touch them and reconnect with the past. But nothing is more rewarding than seeing these historic pieces brought back to life.

"Over the past two decades, Tình has amassed a collection of around 300 Peugeot bicycles manufactured in France between 1918 and 1988. His collection has earned recognition from the Vietnam Records Organization, the Asia Book of Records and the World Records Union.

In 2018, it was officially recognised by the Vietnam Records Organization as Việt Nam's largest collection of Peugeot bicycles manufactured in France. The following year, it received two more prestigious accolades: the Asia Book of Records recognised it as Asia's largest collection of Peugeot bicycles manufactured in France, while the World Records Union certified it as the world's largest collection of Peugeot bicycles.- VNS