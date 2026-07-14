Tà Xùa sets sights on sustainable tourism

HÀ NỘI — Nominated for the first time in the “Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination” category at the 2026 World Travel Awards, often dubbed the “Oscars of the travel industry,” Tà Xùa in the northern province of Sơn La has undergone a remarkable transformation from a remote and disadvantaged highland commune into an increasingly attractive destination on the regional tourism map.

From a sea of clouds to new livelihoods

Tà Xùa had already gained international attention when India’s NDTV included it among 26 must-visit global destinations for 2026, citing its largely untouched landscapes and low level of commercialisation. Its appeal lies in its cool climate, rolling seas of clouds, ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees and the rich cultural heritage of the Mông people.

Đỗ Văn Xiêm, chairman of the Tà Xùa Commune People’s Committee, said many local residents have shifted from traditional farming to running homestays, supplying agricultural products and working in tourism.

In 2025, the commune welcomed around 130,000 visitors, including 3,180 international arrivals, generating an estimated VNĐ75 billion (US$2.8 million) in tourism revenue. In the first six months of 2026, it received about 56,000 visitors and earned roughly VNĐ54 billion.

The poverty rate fell from 37 per cent in 2024 to 33.64 per cent in 2025. In a mountainous area where the Mông community accounts for nearly 99.87 per cent of the population, the decline highlights tourism’s growing role in improving incomes and living standards.

Managing the destination for the long term

Local authorities acknowledge that tourism infrastructure remains incomplete, pressure on land management and construction has increased rapidly, the quality of tourism workers is uneven and cultural tourism products still lack depth.

Lương Duy Doanh, director of Fivestar Travel and head of the Northeast and Northwest Development Board under the Hà Nội UNESCO Travel Club, said Tà Xùa should develop in harmony with its indigenous landscape, strengthen professional promotion and attract investment selectively to avoid excessive urbanisation and concrete development.

The commune is stepping up destination promotion, developing products linked to ethnic cultural preservation, improving service quality and building a safe, friendly tourism environment. Its targets for 2026 are 120,000 visitors and VNĐ120 billion in tourism revenue, while also finalising a community tourism management plan and issuing a code of conduct for accommodation and tourism service providers.

Building a distinctive highland tourism brand

Tà Xùa is rolling out a campaign titled “Bringing Tà Xùa to the world” and aims to establish the image of “Tà Xùa – a sea of clouds, majestic nature and Mong cultural identity” during the 2028-30 period.

Experts recommend linking Tà Xùa with Mộc Châu, Bắc Yên, Trạm Tấu, Văn Chấn, Mù Căng Chải and other trekking routes across the Northwest to extend visitors’ stays, ease environmental pressure and diversify tourism products.

According to Lê Quang Tuấn, from Việt Nam Travel Magazine, the World Travel Awards nomination presents a major opportunity but also tests the locality’s management capacity. Rather than chasing visitor numbers or social media check-in trends, Tà Xùa should focus on the quality of visitor experiences, the protection of natural resources, the preservation of cultural identity and the fair sharing of benefits among authorities, businesses and local communities in order to achieve sustainable development. VNA/VNS