UNESCO, culture ministry discuss Photography City proposal

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and UNESCO Việt Nam have discussed a proposal to develop a locality in Việt Nam into the country's first Photography City – a national hub for photography and an international destination for visual creativity.

As the proposal is highly specialised and focuses on a specific field, Tạ Quang Đông, deputy minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said he welcomed advice from Jonathan Wallace Baker, UNESCO representative to Việt Nam.

Baker's input could help shape an effective approach while drawing on international experience in implementing similar models, the deputy minister said.

"With UNESCO's support and that of its representative, the project will be successfully implemented," he said.

"It will create new breakthroughs in the cultural and tourism sectors, foster the development of specialised creative industries and further advance the international integration of Vietnamese culture."

Baker praised Việt Nam as one of the leading examples of implementing sustainable development models. He confirmed that UNESCO stands ready to work alongside the culture ministry throughout the planning and implementation of the Photography City project, helping identify effective solutions to ensure its success.

Việt Nam could draw inspiration from successful examples in other countries, particularly UNESCO Creative Cities in the field of Media Arts, as a foundation for developing its own Photography City, Baker said.

According to Baker, UNESCO is also prepared to connect the ministry with cities around the world that have established photography ecosystems, facilitating exchanges of experience and promoting international cooperation.

UNESCO is also willing to provide expert support to help refine the proposal, he said.

Baker stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration with the private sector to incorporate innovative ideas and mobilise additional resources for the project's development and implementation.

Reaffirming UNESCO's support for Việt Nam's initiatives to advance culture and the cultural and creative industries, Baker expressed his hope of working closely with the country to unlock the value of its cultural assets, helping attract more international visitors to Việt Nam. — VNS