Portugal’ Macedos Pirotecnia wins Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Fest

ĐÀ NẴNG – Team Macedos Pirotecnia from Portugal clinched the champion trophy of the annual Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2026) with their perfect performance in the final night on July 11.

The Portuguese team had deeply impressive visual works, beating Jiangxi Yanfeng Art Fireworks Display from China to win the fireworks festival title.

Macedos Pirotecnia took the cash prize of US$20,000, while China team walked away with the runner-up prize of $10,000.

The host, Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam team were given the People’s Choice Award, while the most innovative award went to Martarello Group S.R.L from Italy.

Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks from Japan took the most promising artistic award.

The 2026 edition of DIFF, which was started from May 30, had been contributed by teams from Việt Nam (Đà Nẵng-Việt Nam and Z21 Vina Pyrotech), two-time champion Martarello Group S.R.L of Italy, Josef Steffes-Ollig Feuer Werk GMBH of Germany, Lux Factory POK 2.0 of France, Japan’s Tamaya Kitahara Fireworks, Macau’s Apple Pyrotechnics and Australia’s Skylighter Fireworks, in two-month fireworks shows.

The festival was selected as one of nine must-experience summer festivals in the world by Travel + Leisure Asia, a top travel media brand in the world.

First held in 2008, the festival has played a central role in building Đà Nẵng’s reputation as a Fireworks Festival City and a leading destination in central Việt Nam and across Asia. — VNS