New cultural space expands Hà Nội's stage for traditional heritage

HÀ NỘI — A new cultural venue dedicated to preserving and reimagining Hà Nội's traditional performing arts officially opened in the capital's Tây Hồ Ward on July 10, marking the debut of Tây Hồ Puppet Guild, the sixth traditional puppet guild in Hà Nội's urban area.

Located at 66 Tô Ngọc Vân Street, the newly launched CADAO Collective brings together three iconic art forms associated with the ancient capital: water puppetry (múa rối nước), ca trù ceremonial singing and xẩm folk music within a single immersive cultural space designed to offer visitors a multi-sensory experience of the capital city's heritage.

The venue is organised around three themed spaces: village, street and home, representing different aspects of Hà Nội's cultural life.

The ground floor hosts the newly established Tây Hồ Puppet Guild, featuring performances that combine traditional water puppetry with shadow puppetry on a purpose-built Thủy Đình stage. Productions draw inspiration from Vietnamese folk tales while incorporating newly composed music and contemporary stagecraft.

According to the organisers, the water puppetry show will be staged regularly, with new programmes introduced every month.

The cultural complex also showcases ca trù, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, through performances by the Thái Hà Ca Trù Guild, a troupe with seven generations of artistic lineage.

Beyond regular performances, the organisers aim to develop the venue into a training centre for young performers and future ca nương (female vocalists).

Performances feature renowned artists including People's Artist Thanh Hoài, lute master and distinguished artisan Nguyễn Văn Khuê and ceremonial drummer Nguyễn Quyết Thắng.

The third pillar of the programme is xẩm, a traditional folk-singing genre closely associated with the cultural life of old Hà Nội and currently being proposed for UNESCO recognition.

Audiences can watch performances by celebrated artists, including People's Artist Xuân Hoạch, artisan Tạ Hạnh and performer Trần Koóng, while also interacting with musicians and exploring traditional instruments such as the long-necked lute, monochord, two-chord fiddle, clappers and ceremonial drum.

Tạ Trung Dũng, artistic director and chairman of the Tây Hồ Puppet Guild, said the project seeks to create a new cultural destination by reinterpreting traditional heritage in ways that resonate with contemporary audiences.

In addition to live performances, the venue offers culinary experiences inspired by Vietnamese folk culture and locally sourced ingredients.

Organisers said integrating gastronomy with traditional arts is intended to create a holistic cultural journey that appeals to both domestic and international visitors while supporting the growing trend of cultural tourism in Hà Nội. — VNS