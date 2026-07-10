VITA Awards 2026 honours national best tourism-related localities, businesses

NINH BÌNH — Localities, organisations, enterprises and destinations that made outstanding contributions to tourism over the past year were honoured during the VITA Awards 2026 ceremony in Ninh Bình Province.

It was the first time that the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA) announced these prestigious, objective, and transparent professional awards under a theme 'Honouring Values ​​– Spreading the Brand – Connecting for Development'.

On July 9, 106 awards were presented to 20 localities, organisations and businesses in nine categories such as the Best Tourism Village; the Top Community Tourism Village, the Leading Tourist Destination and the Leading Emerging Destination with Attraction.

The organisers also awarded prizes in many other categories such as community tourism spots, ecotourism spots, creative tourism products, cultural - culinary attractions and beaches loved by tourists.

"The VITA Awards 2026 serves as a practical initiative to commemorate the 66th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam's tourism sector (July 9, 1960-2026)," said Cao Thị Ngọc Lan, VITA permanent vice chairwoman.

"As we organise this award for the first time, we recognise that it is more than a programme honouring outstanding achievements.

"It also reflects VITA's commitment to promoting positive values, enhancing brand recognition, inspiring innovation, accelerating digital and green transformation, encouraging responsible tourism, and strengthening the competitiveness of Việt Nam's tourism industry in the new era."

Attending the ceremony, Phạm Văn Thủy, deputy director of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said the sector was entering a new stage of development with higher requirements for quality, competitiveness and sustainable development.

The industry needs to strongly shift from broad development to in-depth, from exploiting potential to creating value, improving product quality and competitiveness to meet the trend of experiential tourism and emotional tourism.

Among the winners, Hoàng Trầm Agarwood Cultural Reserve in Khánh Hòa was honoured as the Top Tourism Destination with Outstanding Image and Media Value.

As one of the nation's top tourism hubs, Nha Trang has welcomed a huge number of visitors all-year round. Thanks to this advantage, destinations capable of conveying the story of indigenous culture through imagery, experiences and emotions like Hoàng Trầm are increasingly gaining opportunities to connect with the public.

Beyond merely showcasing agarwood products made from a highly valuable, fragrant resinous wood, the reserve has created an immersive space that explores the history, origins and cultural and spiritual significance of Khánh Hòa agarwood, a specialty deeply rooted in Eastern culture.

Visitors can learn about the formation of agarwood, the arts of appreciating agarwood tea and the sense of well-being that agarwood brings to daily life.

“Being honoured at the VITA Awards 2026 is a pride and a significant responsibility for Hoàng Trầm," said Phạm Tuấn Anh, founder of Hoàng Trầm Agarwood.

"We hope that every visitor to our centre not only sees a precious product but also experiences the cultural depth, history, and sense of serenity embodied by Khánh Hòa agarwood.”

He added that as Việt Nam’s tourism shifts toward in-depth development, destinations must possess a distinct identity and be able to tell their own stories in an authentic and compelling manner. For Hoàng Trầm, tourism development was inseparable from cultural preservation, as agarwood was not only a precious product but also a symbol of serenity, refinement, and inner peace.

As one of localities with many awards and prizes, Bùi Văn Mạnh, director of the Ninh Bình Tourism Department said: “We are deeply aware that a destination’s brand is not merely defined by an identity – such as a logo or slogan – but is, more importantly, shaped by the quality of every product and service; the professionalism of each business; the civility, friendliness, and hospitality of the local people; and the satisfaction, trust, and positive sentiments that visitors take away from their trips.

"These elements constitute the most sustainable foundation for building the tourism brands of both Ninh Bình and Việt Nam.” — VNS