Russian tourist arrivals to Việt Nam nearly triple in first half

MOSCOW — Việt Nam welcomed more than 742,000 Russian visitors in the first half of 2026, nearly three times higher than the same period last year, making Russia the Southeast Asian country's largest source of tourists behind China and the Republic of Korea.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) reported that Việt Nam ranked fourth among the best-selling package tour destinations in the Russian market in July, capturing a 7.8 per cent market share, up 3.2 percentage points year-on-year. The country overtook Thailand (4.7 per cent) and China (4.3 per cent).

The association attributed the strong growth to shifting travel demand towards Asian beach destinations following the United Arab Emirates' withdrawal from the market and a decline in domestic tourism's market share.

Việt Nam has also outperformed Thailand by steadily expanding its flight programmes, ATOR said.

Insiders forecast that the Russian market will maintain strong growth in the second half of the year.

Travel companies have expanded summer flight programmes to Đà Nẵng, while additional direct services to Phú Quốc are set to launch in the autumn. If the current momentum continues, Việt Nam could welcome as many as 1.5 million Russian visitors by the end of the year.

Earlier, a Russian travel blogger summed up Việt Nam's appeal with the phrase "Cheaper than Türkiye, more colourful than Thailand."

The blogger identified five key factors attracting Russian travellers, namely direct flights and simple visa procedures; affordable holiday costs, making Việt Nam one of Asia's most budget-friendly destinations; a wide range of accommodation options, from bustling beaches in Nha Trang to the tranquil resorts in Phú Quốc; a safe environment and genuine hospitality; and vibrant local culture, attractive excursions and high-quality coffee. — VNA/VNS