RHG Road Trip: creators explore food, culture and landscape

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam’s transport infrastructure expands, road trips are becoming a preferred way for couples, families and friends to explore.

They offer freedom to set one’s own pace, follow food trails, pause for landscapes and build journeys around experiences rather than fixed resort stays.

Responding to this shift, the RHG Road Trip – initiated by Radisson Hotel Group – brings together leading Vietnamese content creators to capture the country’s natural beauty and distinctive regional flavours.

Quỷ Cốc Tử, Ninh Tito, and Người Lớn Thong Dong will each shape a route through their own lens, turning journeys into stories of landscapes, food, and culture.

Designed around the group’s Việt Nam hotel and resort network, the campaign transforms these properties into a series of journeys across the Central Coast, Hạ Long Bay and Phú Quốc, spotlighting the country’s rising appeal as a road‑trip destination.

Quỷ Cốc Tử leads Central Coast Motion, a nine‑day journey from Hồ Chí Minh City to Đà Nẵng. His documentary approach highlights sand dunes, fishing villages, coastal nature and vibrant seaside life. Culinary stops feature bánh căn (mini pancakes cooked in clay moulds), lẩu thả (fresh seafood hotpot), Bình Ba lobster and mì Quảng (a noodle dish from Quảng Nam with turmeric broth and pork or shrimp).

Người Lớn Thong Dong will take on The North Heritage Trail, a shorter cultural route linking Hà Nội and Hạ Long Bay. The journey pairs northern traditions with iconic seascapes and seafood favourites such as bún hải sản Tứ (seafood noodle by Mr Tứ), chả mực Minh Hòa (fried squid cakes, a Quảng Ninh specialty) and sữa chua Cô Phượng (yoghurt by Madam Phượng).

Ninh Tito will bring a culinary focus to Island Escape in Phú Quốc, shaped by marine landscapes, fishing culture and local flavours. Highlights include local favourites such as bún quậy and bún kèn noodle soups, along with fresh seafood served at floating restaurants.

“Việt Nam is made for journeys. Every region has its own landscape, food culture and pace of travel, and the road trip gives travellers a more personal way to experience that richness,” said Stevan Bajic, Senior Marketing Manager, Africa & Southeast Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“Through RHG Road Trip, we want to show how Radisson hotels and resorts can sit at the heart of that journey, combining the confidence of an international hotel brand with the local character, dining and resort experiences that make each stop memorable.”

Across all three routes, storytelling will unfold through photography, video, social content and creator‑led narratives. The project is designed to celebrate modern travel in Việt Nam, balancing discovery with comfort and a deeper sense of place. — VNS