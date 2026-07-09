Paris Vovinam club promotes Vietnamese culture in France

PARIS — In the heart of Paris, a Vovinam club has brought together people with a shared passion for Vietnamese martial arts and culture.

The club currently has nearly 50 members aged from seven to over 70, with regular training sessions held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, alongside extended weekend classes for both children and adults. The classes are led by a father-and-daughter team, assisted by between two and six instructors depending on the session.

Head of the club Thủy Tiên is a long-time Vovinam practitioner who has won many medals at international competitions. Together with her father, she has devoted herself to training new generations of practitioners while promoting Việt Nam's traditional martial arts among both the Vietnamese community and local residents in France.

The club offers four classes, including separate sessions for adults and children as well as mixed-age classes. According to Tiên, allowing children to train alongside adults helps build their confidence, resilience and ability to interact with people of different ages.

In addition to martial arts techniques, students are introduced to the Vietnamese language, cuisine and culture, as well as the history of Vovinam, enabling them to gain a deeper understanding of Việt Nam and its people.

Those efforts have inspired many students to remain committed to the sport. One learner, Lysandra, said she joined the club after being introduced to Vovinam by her sister. She quickly developed a passion for the martial arts and decided to pursue it long term.

Lysandra said the competitive spirit of tournaments was one of the biggest attractions, while the warm and supportive atmosphere among club members encouraged her to continue training.

With dedicated coaches, regular training and impressive achievements on the international stage, the Paris-based club has become a familiar gathering place for the Vietnamese community in France.

More than a martial arts school, it serves as a bridge connecting cultures and helping bring Việt Nam's traditions and values closer to people around the world. — VNA/VNS