Hà Nội welcomes five millionth international visitor of 2026

HÀ NỘI — The capital city on Tuesday welcomed its five millionth international visitor of 2026, a milestone that underscores its growing appeal as a safe, friendly and attractive destination.

The ceremony was held at the international arrivals hall of Terminal 2 at Nội Bài International Airport by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism.

The five millionth visitor was María del Mar Piñas Piñas from Spain, leader of a group of 19 Spanish tourists on a 16-day tour of Việt Nam.

The group travelled from Madrid on a Qatar Airways flight via Doha and arrived in Hà Nội at 1.55pm. The capital is the first stop on their itinerary before they continue to Sa Pa, Ninh Bình, Hạ Long Bay, Huế, Đà Nẵng, Hội An, Hồ Chí Minh City and Bến Tre.

The event forms part of activities marking the 66th anniversary of Việt Nam's tourism sector (July 9, 1960–2026). It also promotes Hà Nội as a welcoming destination while encouraging more international visitors to explore the capital and other parts of the country.

Deputy Director of the Hà Nội Department of Tourism Trần Trung Hiếu said reaching the five-million-visitor mark demonstrates that the city is ahead of schedule in achieving its tourism targets for 2026.

Hà Nội aims to welcome more than nine million international visitors this year, with over half of that target already achieved.

He said the milestone not only reflects the strong recovery and growth of the capital's tourism industry but also highlights Hà Nội's increasing appeal among international travellers. The city hopes more overseas visitors will choose Hà Nội as the starting point for discovering Việt Nam's natural beauty, cultural heritage and people.

María del Mar Piñas Piñas said she was surprised and honoured to receive such a warm welcome.

She described Việt Nam as a dream destination she had long hoped to visit and said she and her fellow travellers looked forward to experiencing the country's culture, history and hospitality while creating lasting memories.

Vice Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Nguyễn Xuân Lưu sent a welcome letter to the group, expressing his hope that they would enjoy the city's rich cultural heritage, distinctive cuisine and the warmth of its residents.

He also said the visitors' experiences would help strengthen friendship and mutual understanding between Việt Nam and Spain.

In the first six months of 2026, Hà Nội welcomed more than 18 million visitors, up 15.7 per cent year-on-year, while international arrivals rose by 26.8 per cent. Tourism revenue increased by 19.1 per cent compared to the same period last year, reaffirming the capital's position as one of the country's leading tourism centres.

The city's growing international profile has also been recognised by several global travel organisations this year. TripAdvisor ranked Hà Nội second in Asia in its Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Destinations 2026, while US News & World Report placed the city eighth among Asia's 20 most attractive destinations. Time Out also named Hà Nội among the world's 50 best cities for 2026.

The achievements reflect the city's continued efforts to diversify tourism products, improve service quality and preserve its cultural heritage, supporting broader national goals of making tourism a key driver of sustainable economic growth while enhancing Việt Nam's image on the global stage. — VNS