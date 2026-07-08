Phú Quốc strengthens global tourism appeal ahead of APEC 2027

AN GIANG — The Phú Quốc Special Zone in the southern province of An Giang has reported a record surge in international visitors and tourism revenue in the first half of 2026, reinforcing its ambition to become a leading global destination as it prepares to host the 2027 APEC Leaders’ Week (APEC 2027).

The Pearl island welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors in the first six months of the year, up 30.2 per cent from the same period last year. International arrivals exceeded 1.3 million, rising 50.3 per cent year-on-year, equivalent to 65.7 per cent of the annual target. Tourism revenue topped VNĐ31.5 trillion (nearly US$1.2 billion), up 46 per cent, accounting for more than 80 per cent of An Giang's total tourism earnings.

The robust performance underscores tourism's role as the island’s key economic driver and strengthens Phú Quốc's ambition to become a leading global destination in the run-up to APEC 2027.

To improve its tourism image and experience for tourists, the special zone has launched the campaign titled "Every Phú Quốc resident is a tourism ambassador" and established a tourism rapid response team to protect and assist holiday-makers. Attention has also been paid to restoring historical and cultural sites, accelerating green and digital transformation, and promoting sustainable tourism to prepare for international events, particularly APEC 2027.

Chairman of the Phú Quốc Special Economic Zone People's Committee Trần Minh Khoa said the initiatives reflect the island's determination to upgrade its tourism industry. The rapid response team, together with a tourism code of conduct, is expected to curb overcharging and other practices that could damage the destination's reputation, while fostering a welcoming and civilised tourism culture.

Green and digital transformation, he added, will help attract high-end visitors while strengthening infrastructure and organisational capacity for major international events.

To achieve its 2026 target of welcoming more than 9 million visitors, including at least 2 million international tourists, Phú Quốc plans to diversify tourism products and further improve service quality. It is also investing in high-quality human resources, particularly foreign-language training, while tightening safety management for speedboats, yachts and marine tourism activities around the island.

In preparation for APEC 2027, alongside infrastructure development under a plan assigned by the Prime Minister, An Giang has implemented 21 projects worth an estimated VNĐ137.1 trillion in the special zone. It is working with relevant agencies to enhance foreign-language proficiency and high-end service skills for tourism personnel, introduce a "green label" certification system for accommodation establishments and expand eco-tourism products, to build a professional and visitor-friendly destination and green island during APEC 2027.

Building on its strong first-half performance, Phú Quốc aims to maintain growth in the remaining months of 2026, exceed its annual tourism targets and further strengthen its position as one of the world's premier resort destinations. — VNA/VNS