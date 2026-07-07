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Việt Nam's culture on tour

July 07, 2026 - 18:21
Young Vietnamese volunteers are bringing the country's culture to audiences across Europe. Through music, films, traditional crafts and cuisine, thousands of visitors in France, the Czech Republic and Belgium have been introduced to Việt Nam's rich heritage.

 

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