Việt Nam's culture on tour

Young Vietnamese volunteers are bringing the country's culture to audiences across Europe. Through music, films, traditional crafts and cuisine, thousands of visitors in France, the Czech Republic and Belgium have been introduced to Việt Nam's rich heritage.
With the desire to promote Việt Nam as a country rich in identity, dynamic, and sustainable development, Phạm Hoàng Thu Uyên hopes to bring to the international arena the image of a modern, brave, confident, and socially responsible Vietnamese woman.
Stretching for more than 3,200 kilometres, Việt Nam's coastline boasts hundreds of beaches, ranging from long stretches of white sand and crystal-clear waters to secluded bays surrounded by lush mountains and tropical forests.
Paris Match says Việt Nam's appeal extends beyond its landscapes and luxury resorts. Its unique combination of nature, history, cultural heritage and local life offers travellers a wide range of authentic experiences, making the country an increasingly attractive destination for international travellers.
Popular musician Phạm Tuyên has donated 636 digitised manuscripts to the National Archives Centre III, aiming to preserve and promote the value of his musical legacy in modern society and make it accessible to the public and future generations.
Amid this investment wave, Phú Quốc is emerging as a representative destination, with a series of infrastructure, hospitality and international cooperation projects being developed in preparation for APEC 2027 and the years beyond.
From an elegant Drawing Room and exclusive Presidential Club to the heritage‑inspired Thanh Nhã mooncake collection, JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi celebrates culture, lifestyle and luxury in perfect harmony.