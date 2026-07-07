Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Bringing cải lương to the heart of the city

July 07, 2026 - 10:10
By bringing the traditional art form into the heart of the city, the capital is creating new opportunities for heritage to thrive as part of everyday urban life.

 

Traditional dance performers take the stage during the weekend Community Music programme at the Octagonal House on Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm Lake walking street, creating an open and welcoming space where audiences of all ages can experience Việt Nam's performing arts heritage. — Photos courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — On most weekends, the sound of street musicians and cheerful conversations fills Hoàn Kiếm Lake's walking street in the heart of the capital.

But on Saturday evening, it was the haunting melodies of cải lương (southern Vietnamese reformed theatre) that stopped passers-by in their tracks.

At the Octagonal House, visitors gathered not inside a theatre but in the open air, forming circles around a temporary stage where performers presented excerpts from Đêm Cuối Lý Chiêu Hoàng (The Last Night of Lý Chiêu Hoàng). Some had deliberately come for the show, while others stopped out of curiosity. Many stayed until the final curtain.

The performance became one of the highlights of the Âm Nhạc Cộng Đồng (Community Music) programme, demonstrating that traditional theatre can still resonate with contemporary audiences when presented in accessible and welcoming spaces.

For decades, cải lương has often been associated with older generations and formal theatre venues. Yet the atmosphere at Hoàn Kiếm Lake suggested a different story.

Without fixed seating or the conventions of a traditional auditorium, the performance dissolved the usual barriers between artists and audiences. Elderly spectators listened to every vọng cổ, the signature lyrical melody of cải lương, while younger visitors – many experiencing the art form for the first time – found themselves drawn into its emotional storytelling. 

The programme also blended excerpts from classic cải lương with tân cổ (a fusion of modern songs and traditional vọng cổ), instrumental performances and well-loved songs inspired by the capital, including Hà Nội trái tim hồng (Hà Nội, the Pink Heart), Nồng nàn Hà Nội (Passionate Hà Nội) and Hà Nội của tôi (My Hà Nội), alongside graceful lotus dance performances.

The carefully curated mix created a natural bridge between generations. Some visitors may have arrived to hear familiar contemporary melodies, only to discover the enduring beauty of traditional theatre along the way.

A vocalist performs songs about Hà Nội during the Community Music programme at the Octagonal House on Hoàn Kiếm Lake's walking street. 

More importantly, the event reflects a broader vision for the future of culture in the capital.

Rather than preserving heritage solely within museums or theatre halls, Hà Nội is increasingly bringing cultural traditions into everyday public life, allowing them to evolve while remaining true to their roots.

Open-air performances such as these transform familiar urban spaces into living cultural venues where residents and visitors can engage with heritage in spontaneous and meaningful ways.

Such initiatives also reflect the city's ambition to become a creative, cultured and modern capital, where history and innovation complement rather than compete with one another. In this vision, culture is not merely something to be safeguarded but a dynamic resource that enriches public life, inspires creativity and reinforces the city's distinctive identity.

The Octagonal House has gradually become one of those gathering places. From concerts by young musicians and children's performances to cải lương, folk music and other traditional art forms, its weekend programmes continue to diversify the cultural experiences available in the heart of the city.

For performers, presenting traditional theatre outside conventional venues offers an opportunity to connect with audiences who might never have purchased a theatre ticket. For audiences, it removes the sense that traditional arts belong only to specialists or older generations.

The result is not simply greater accessibility, but a renewed relationship between heritage and daily life.

As Hà Nội continues building a creative, cultured and modern capital, performances like these show that safeguarding heritage is not simply about preserving the past. It is about ensuring that traditional arts remain part of the city's everyday rhythm, inspiring new generations while enriching contemporary urban life.

On a bustling weekend evening beside Hoàn Kiếm Lake, that vision came to life – one vọng cổ melody at a time. — VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Vietnamese food wins over consumers in Hong Kong (China)

Hong Kong remained Việt Nam's fifth-largest foreign investor in 2025. Bilateral trade also recorded remarkable growth of more than 70 per cent during the year, with Việt Nam's exports to Hong Kong surging by over 90 per cent, making Việt Nam the third-largest exporter to the market after mainland China and Taiwan (China).
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng's centuries-old craft villages enrich visitor experiences to boost tourism

The city is home to nearly 70 craft villages and traditional craft villages, along with around 3,000 craft establishments. Many of these have become popular tourist attractions, including the Non Nước stone carving village, Nam Ô fish sauce village, Thanh Hà pottery village, Kim Bồng carpentry village, and Trà Quế vegetable village. Together, they welcome millions of visitors each year for sightseeing and hands-on cultural experiences.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom