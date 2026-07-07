French magazine spotlights Vietnam as destination for diverse experiences

HÀ NỘI — French magazine Paris Match, in a feature published in early July, portrayed Việt Nam as a destination where travellers can experience beaches, cultural heritage, mountains, and authentic local life in a single journey.

From Đà Nẵng and Hội An to Hạ Long Bay, Yên Tử and Ninh Bình, the magazine presents Việt Nam as a country of diverse landscapes, unique cultural identity and growing appeal on the global tourism map.

The journey begins in Đà Nẵng City, which the magazine describes as a coastal city transformed from a former US military base into one of central Việt Nam's leading tourism hubs. Lined with luxury resorts and hotels, the city has undergone a remarkable tourism makeover, while its Sơn Trà Peninsula, once home to military radar stations, is now renowned for its forested hills, scenic coastline and natural beauty.

Paris Match attributes much of Đà Nẵng's tourism growth to the expansion of its high-end hospitality infrastructure, highlighting several luxury resorts for their harmonious blend of architecture, landscapes and premium services.

For Hội An in Đà Nẵng, the UNESCO-listed ancient town that has preserved much of its centuries-old charm, the magazine notes that the town has preserved much of its historic charm, with centuries-old houses, the Cầu (Bridge) pagoda, Chinese-style assembly halls, and traces of its past as a thriving international trading port. As night falls, thousands of lanterns illuminate the streets and cast shimmering reflections on the Hoài River, creating a scene the magazine says especially captivating.

The magazine also highlights a precious heritage museum by French photographer Réhahn, whose Precious Heritage project documents the portraits, traditional costumes and daily lives of Việt Nam's 54 ethnic groups. After spending more than 15 years travelling across the country, Réhahn's work is praised for showcasing Việt Nam's cultural diversity while celebrating the dignity and beauty of its people.

The next stop is Hạ Long Bay in the northern province of Quảng Ninh, which Paris Match describes as one of the world's most spectacular natural wonders, known for its thousands of limestone islands, caves and dramatic seascapes. However, the magazine notes that rising visitor numbers have put pressure on the UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site.

Also in the north, Yên Tử is presented as a spiritual and cultural retreat where visitors can enjoy tranquillity amid forests and mountains. According to the magazine, accommodation there draws inspiration from traditional Vietnamese architecture and blends seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, offering wellness, meditation and cultural experiences.

Nearby, the northern province of Ninh Bình, often dubbed the "Hạ Long Bay on land," is praised for its limestone mountains, rice fields and winding rivers. At the UNESCO-listed Tràng An Landscape Complex, the only mixed world heritage site in Southeast Asia, visitors can explore caves and karst formations by boat while taking in the area's distinctive natural scenery.

Paris Match says Việt Nam's appeal extends beyond its landscapes and luxury resorts. Its unique combination of nature, history, cultural heritage and local life offers travellers a wide range of authentic experiences, making the country an increasingly attractive destination for international travellers. — VNA/VNS