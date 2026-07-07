Hà Nội boosts tourism growth through cultural experiences

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is accelerating its tourism growth by focusing on cultural experiences, as the capital continues to attract both domestic and international visitors in large numbers.

In the first six months of 2026, the city welcomed an estimated 18.01 million visitors, reaching 50.3 per cent of its annual target. Of the total, international arrivals were estimated at 4.64 million, while domestic visitors accounted for 13.37 million. Tourism revenue was estimated at VNĐ74.23 trillion (about US$3 billion).

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, international visitors remain a key driver of growth. The city has also continued to gain recognition from global travel organisations.

In 2026, Hà Nội was named among Asia’s most loved destinations by TripAdvisor in its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, while also ranking among leading global destinations for culture and cuisine.

To sustain this momentum, the city is developing new tourism products centred on heritage and cultural values. A recent survey and workshop focused on building tourism experiences linked to Ngọc Sơn Temple and the Thăng Long Four Sacred Temples, aiming to enhance the quality of cultural tourism offerings.

These sites are considered significant cultural and historical landmarks, reflecting the formation and development of the ancient capital. Authorities are working with experts to design a connected heritage route, linking key sites into a unified visitor experience.

A highlight of the new product is its interactive format. Visitors will explore the four guardian temples of the ancient citadel - Bạch Mã in the east, Voi Phục in the west, Kim Liên in the south and Quán Thánh in the north - through a guided journey incorporating storytelling and coded clues.

Phùng Quang Thắng, Chairman of the Việt Nam Green Tourism Association, said the model is designed to deepen visitor engagement.

“We want tourists not only to see heritage, but to understand and interact with it through storytelling and experience-based activities,” Thắng said.

“Access to certain spaces, such as the bell tower at Quán Thánh Temple, will be limited to ensure quality and preservation.”

In the Old Quarter, a walking tour is also being proposed, connecting Bạch Mã Temple, the heritage house at 87 Mã Mây Street, Giảng Coffee and Bà Kiệu Temple. The tour offers visitors insights into traditional lifestyles, folk art and the architectural space of early 20th-century Hà Nội.

Alongside experiential activities, the city is promoting the development of cultural souvenirs associated with each site, including ceramic artefacts and traditional decorative motifs.

At the same time, Hà Nội has officially recognised West Lake and its surrounding area as a municipal-level tourism zone, as part of a broader plan to develop the area into a cultural and tourism hub by 2030.

In the second half of the year, a series of cultural events will be held across the capital, including the Hà Nội Beverage Festival in August, the Hà Nội Autumn Festival in September, and the Hà Nội Tourism Áo Dài (traditional long dress) Festival in October.

Nguyễn Hữu Việt, Deputy Director of the Centre for Tourism Information and Promotion under the Hà Nội Department of Tourism, said the city will continue to prioritise cultural values in its strategy.

“Cultural, culinary and heritage-based experiences will remain central to Hà Nội’s tourism development, with efforts to continuously innovate products and improve service quality,” Việt said.

In parallel, Hà Nội is expanding international promotion efforts and digital platforms, including a new tourism website integrated with an AI-powered virtual assistant to better support visitors. — VNS