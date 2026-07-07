Lonely Planet names 10 must-visit Vietnamese beaches for summer travellers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s coastline is once again in the international spotlight after travel guide Lonely Planet named 10 beaches that international visitors should not miss during a summer trip to the country.

Stretching for more than 3,200 kilometres, Việt Nam's coastline boasts hundreds of beaches, ranging from long stretches of white sand and crystal-clear waters to secluded bays surrounded by lush mountains and tropical forests. According to Lonely Planet, destinations including Nha Trang, Mũi Né, Phú Quốc, Mỹ Khê - Đà Nẵng, An Bàng, Côn Sơn, Cát Bà, Dốc Lết, Mỹ Khê - Quảng Ngãi, and Hồ Cốc each offer distinctive experiences for holidaymakers.

Topping the list is Nha Trang beach in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa. Forming a magnificent sweeping arc, Nha Trang’s 6km-long golden-sand beach is the city’s trump card. Sections are roped off and designated for safe swimming. Two popular lounging spots are the Sailing Club and Louisiane Brewhouse. Further south, quieter stretches of shoreline provide a more tranquil setting, while island-hopping excursions and diving tours allow travellers to explore the rich marine ecosystems of Nha Trang Bay.

For water sports enthusiasts, Mũi Né in Lâm Đồng Province stands out as one of Việt Nam's premier destinations. According to Lonely Planet, Mũi Né was once the jewel of Việt Nam's beach resorts, yet in recent years, harsh tides have eroded much of its golden beach, while overdevelopment has eroded much of its charm. Even so, there are still some nice sections of sand tucked away here, ideal (in season) for those who like to party at night and snooze on chaise lounges during the day. Kitesurfing is also a huge draw: there are several excellent schools and world-class wind conditions between late October and April.

Phú Quốc is another highlight. "Fringed with white-sand beaches and with large tracts of the interior still cloaked in dense tropical jungle, Phú Quốc has rapidly morphed from a sleepy island backwater to a must-visit beach escape for sun-seeking tourists," Lonely Planet wrote.

On the central coast, Mỹ Khê beach in Đà Nẵng presents a lively blend of urban life and seaside charm.

"In the early morning and evening, the beach fills up with city folk doing tai chi," according to the travel guide. "Tourists emerge during peak suntanning hours; locals prefer the evening, when fishers still cast off from the sands in their coracle boats."

Just a short distance from the ancient town of Hội An, An Bàng beach offers a more relaxed coastal atmosphere. An Bàng is one of Việt Nam's most happening and enjoyable beaches, with a wonderful stretch of fine sand (with less of the serious erosion evident at Cửa Đại) and an expansive view of the sea interrupted only by the distant Chàm Islands. During the day, visitors can swim, stroll along the sandy shore or relax at beachfront cafés. Sunset brings spectacular views, while evenings come alive with cosy restaurants and small bars, making it an ideal complement to a visit to Hội An.

Further south, Côn Sơn, the largest island in the Côn Đảo archipelago, remains one of Việt Nam's most pristine coastal destinations. Quiet beaches, small bays, coral reefs and tropical forests combine with the island’s historical significance to create a destination that blends natural beauty with cultural heritage.

In northern Việt Nam, Cát Bà Island impresses visitors with dramatic limestone mountains, dense forests and secluded coves. Away from the bustling tourist centre, beaches such as Cát Cò provide peaceful retreats where travellers can enjoy both coastal relaxation and the unique ecosystem of the Gulf of Tonkin.

The list also includes Dốc Lết beach in central province of Khánh Hòa, known for its gently sloping shoreline and soft white sand, offering an ideal setting for swimming and quiet holidays. Mỹ Khê beach in Quảng Ngãi Province provides a more tranquil alternative to its namesake in Đà Nẵng, with shallow waters and an unspoiled atmosphere suited to families and leisure travellers.

Hồ Cốc beach in HCM City is another destination mentioned by Lonely Planet.

"With golden sands, clear waters and a journey time from Hồ Chí Minh City of just 2 hours and 30 minutes, this beach – which stretches for almost 10km north of Hồ Tràm – makes a tempting place to stop," it wrote. — VNA/VNS