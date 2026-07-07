Phạm Hoàng Thu Uyên to represent Việt Nam at Miss Earth 2026 contest

HÀ NỘI — Miss Earth Vietnam 2026 Phạm Hoàng Thu Uyên will represent the country at Miss Earth 2026, the organisers have announced.

The beauty queen, 28, from the northern coastal city of Hải Phòng, has been awarded the sash and crown as Việt Nam's representative at the world beauty contest, Miss Earth 2026, with the final scheduled to take place in November in the Philippines.

With the desire to promote Việt Nam as a country rich in identity, dynamic and sustainable development, Uyên hopes to bring to the international arena the image of a modern, brave, confident and socially responsible Vietnamese woman.

Standing at 1.7m tall with measurements of 84-61-94cm, Uyên was previously placed in the Top 16 of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 and was crowned Second Runner-up at this year's Miss Tourism Vietnam Global. She also competed in Miss Earth Vietnam 2025, placed in the Top 8.

Speaking at a press conference on July 4 in HCM City, Phạm Duy Khánh from the event's copyright holder stated that Uyên was selected based on several criteria such as image, ability to integrate, learning spirit, and development orientation aligned with sustainable values – the 'core message' of Miss Earth.

She has consistently achieved excellent academic results at the city level and received numerous international scholarships.

Uyên also attended the 2021 Global Vietnamese Youth Intellectual Forum and currently works in the healthcare and beauty industry.

For her, participating in an international beauty pageant is not only an opportunity to prove herself but also a chance to introduce the image of Việt Nam to the world.

"I think the biggest pressure isn't the achievement, but the responsibility of representing Việt Nam,"Uyên said.

"Every word, action, and behaviour can contribute to creating the country image in the eyes of international friends. I will seriously prepare and try my best."

The beauty queen stated that she wanted to present to Miss Earth an image of Việt Nam that both preserves its cultural identity and is dynamic, integrated and constantly innovating.

According to her, besides its beautiful nature and friendly people, Việt Nam also has many outstanding young people contributing to science, technology, education and sustainability.

Following in the footsteps of previous Vietnamese representatives at Miss Earth, Uyên will embark on her journey to conquer Miss Earth 2026 with the spirit of 'Beauty for a Cause', spreading positive values, raising environmental awareness and inspiring practical actions for sustainable development.

Uyên also believes that the concept of environmental protection today is not just about planting trees or reducing waste, but also about technological solutions, clean energy, green transportation and sustainable development models.

"I hope that through my journey, international audiences will see a modern Việt Nam, full of aspirations and always striving towards to a green future," she said.

During her preparation for the world beauty contest, Thu Uyên will focus on perfecting her performance skills, foreign language proficiency and physical fitness, while also conducting in-depth research on Vietnamese culture and developing a community project to present at Miss Earth 2026.

Miss Earth was first organised in 2001 by Carousel Productions of the Philippines. The competition focuses on environmental protection, sustainable development, and the contestants' community projects. Each season brings together approximately 80-90 representatives from countries and territories.

Việt Nam made its first mark in 2016 when Nguyễn Thị Lệ Nam Em reached the Top 8, followed by Hà Thu in the Top 16 a year later. In 2018, Phương Khánh won the crown, the country’s best result to date.

At last year's contest held on November 5 at The Cove, Okada Manila, in the Philippines, Vietnamese representative Trịnh Mỹ Anh was crowned Miss Earth Water.

The Miss Earth 2025 – The Silver Lining edition celebrated 25 years of empowering women as stewards of nature.

Natalie Puskinova, a 21-year-old Marketing and PR student from the Czech Republic, was crowned Miss Earth 2025. She claimed the coveted title in the global pageant dedicated to raising awareness about climate change under the theme Beauties for a Caáue. — VNS