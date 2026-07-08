HCM City remains leading destination for international visitors

HCM CITY — HCM City continued to reinforce its position as one of Việt Nam's leading tourism destinations in the first half of 2026, driven by a sustained recovery of international arrivals and higher visitor spending.

In June alone, travel service revenue stood at almost VNĐ4.15 trillion (nearly US$158 million), rising 29.4 per cent from the previous month and 29.1 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from accommodation and food services reached VNĐ21.53 trillion last month, up 8.8 per cent from May and 21.6 per cent from a year earlier, reported the municipal Department of Tourism.

During the January–June period, travel service revenue surpassed VNĐ19.13 trillion, up 10 per cent from the same period in 2025. Accommodation and food service revenue climbed 14.3 per cent year-on-year to VNĐ119.3 trillion, while the passenger transport volume increased 8.3 per cent to nearly 283.7 million trips.

The department attributed the impressive tourism growth to a sharp rebound in international tourism and increased spending by foreign visitors. International arrivals rose by nearly 50 per cent in the first half of the year while tourism revenue from this market grew by more than 60 per cent, reflecting the success of tourism promotion campaigns and efforts to diversify tourism products.

The city has maintained its role as one of Việt Nam's top tourism hubs, particularly for international travellers.

Võ Anh Tài, Deputy General Director of Saigontourist Group, said international visitors' demand for cultural and artistic experiences is growing rapidly, with many travellers seeking a deeper understanding of local heritage and identity, which are suitable products for developing the night-time economy as they encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more on accommodation, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Tai added that the expansion of HCM City's administrative boundaries and cultural heritage space has created favourable conditions for developing integrated tourism experiences that combine urban attractions with cultural and natural assets.

Recently, digital travel platform Agoda reported that searches for accommodation in Việt Nam by travellers from China surged 164 per cent in the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, making it the fastest-growing international source market. Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Poland were also among the fastest-growing markets.

The figures highlight Việt Nam's growing appeal to international visitors thanks to its mix of vibrant cities, rich cultural experiences and diverse natural landscapes, from mountains and forests to beaches and islands. Food tours, heritage experiences, shopping and coastal holidays continue to attract travellers, particularly from Southeast Asia.

Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said HCM City has entered a new stage of tourism development following the expansion of its administrative boundaries.

Beyond its traditional strengths in city tours, MICE tourism, shopping and cuisine, the city now offers a broader range of attractions, including coastal areas, eco-tourism sites, traditional craft villages, industrial tourism and cultural, historical and spiritual destinations. By integrating these tourism resources into a unified ecosystem, it aims to shift from promoting individual attractions to offering multi-value tourism experiences, laying the foundation for more sustainable growth in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS