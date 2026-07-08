Photographer Lý Võ Phú Hưng still chasing his dream World Cup shot

Over a career spanning nearly 30 years, photographer Lý Võ Phú Hưng has established himself as a prominent presence in Việt Nam’s arts and entertainment scene, especially in theatre and event photography in HCM City.

Despite being a well-known figure in the industry, Hưng remains grounded. He admits that one dream still eludes him – shooting a professional football match from the sidelines with an official media pass.

He spoke to media about the difference between shooting entertainment events and football.

You are a popular photographer in the entertainment industry. Is it true that you have tried several times to get access to shoot a professional football match? Could you tell us more about that experience?

People know me for shooting artists, fashion collections, live shows, beauty pageants, festivals, dance sport and other types of events. I have yet to get the opportunity to shoot a professional football match, even though it is something I am deeply passionate about.

More than a decade ago, I started asking sport photographers how to obtain a media card for professional football matches. Most of them told me it was very difficult, as gaining access requires going through a lengthy approval process. That is why, to this day, I have never had the opportunity.

If I could one day have a media card and photograph a professional football match, it would be a dream coming true. There are now positive changes in access and accreditation for independent photographers, creating more opportunities for them to cover professional sporting and cultural events.

What similarities do you see between football and the world of arts and culture, which you photograph so often?

For me, whether it’s a football match or a cultural performance, the most important thing is to capture a moment that tells a story and stays with viewers long after they have seen the image.

Both fields attract large audiences and passionate fan communities. When it comes to music, major live concerts are not so different from football matches. Both are dynamic, emotionally charged events where photographers must anticipate and capture decisive moments as they unfold. Both draw tens of thousands of spectators.

In these vast, energetic settings, the position and access granted to professional photographers allow them to capture unique images and perspectives that simply cannot be obtained from elsewhere.

For example, photographing a footballer from behind as he prepares to take a free kick, or capturing a singer's backstage moments before stepping onto the stage, can reveal emotions and states of mind that are difficult to perceive from a distance.

As you said, capturing a peak moment is one of the greatest rewards for a photographer. If you were covering a football match, which moments would you be most eager to capture?

Beyond dribbles, aerial duels and goals, the emotions and state of mind of the players are equally compelling and sometimes even mysterious. Football moves so quickly that not every moment is replayed in slow motion.

A photographer’s role is to capture those fleeting instances so that, when viewers look at the still images later, they can reconstruct the flow, tension and turning points of the match in their minds.

Is there a particular player you are following at the 2026 World Cup? If you had a chance to photograph him, what aspect of his character or performance would you focus on?

The 2026 World Cup is a truly special tournament featuring 48 teams and a new competition format, which is likely to produce an even wider range of emotions and storylines.

If I were fortunate enough to be there with my camera, it would be a tremendous honour to photograph players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Kai Havertz.

Their challenges for possession, dribbling runs, goals and celebrations each have a distinctive character and visual appeal. For a photographer, capturing those defining moments would be both exciting and deeply rewarding.

But I would also be looking for the stars of tomorrow and for one-of-a-kind moments that may never be repeated. Take, for example, the story of Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who, at the age of 40, was able to bring his mother to the US to watch him play at the World Cup.

That is not only a heart-warming real-life fairy tale but also shows the extraordinary connections that football can create.

Or imagine a World Cup final between Japan and Brazil. Such a match-up would be both surprising and fascinating. The emotions, reactions and atmosphere surrounding an occasion like that would be something a photographer would want to preserve forever.

If you had to make a prediction, which team do you think will win this World Cup, and why?

It is genuinely difficult to predict who will win the 2026 World Cup, but if I had to choose, I would go with the England national team. I admire England because they have so many talented players, combining technical skill, tactical discipline and outstanding physical fitness.

Moreover, the highly competitive environment of the Premier League has helped elevate world football in many ways, giving top players more opportunities to prove themselves before representing their national teams.

On a personal note, this World Cup has been a joyful occasion for my family. We have been watching the matches together and discussing them enthusiastically. It is especially meaningful because the children have the chance to share these moments with their grandfather. Their grandmother, too, was a passionate football fan during her lifetime. — VNS